Chris Messina, an American actor, producer, writer, and director, has a net worth of $4 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. He's best known for TV roles like Ted Fairwell in "Six Feet Under" (2005), Chris Sanchez in "Damages" (2011–2012), Reese Lansing in "The Newsroom" (2012–2014), Dr. Daniel Castellano in "The Mindy Project" (2012–2017), and Detective Richard Willis in "Sharp Objects" (2018).

Chris Messina attends the "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)" World Premiere | Photo by Jeff Spicer | Getty Images

With over 70 acting credits, Messina has been in films such as "Ira & Abby" (2006), "Made of Honor" (2008), "Vicky Cristina Barcelona" (2008), "Away We Go" (2009), "Julie & Julia" (2009), "Devil" (2010), "Argo" (2012), and more. He's also contributed to TV series like "The Sinner" (2020) and "Gaslit" (2022). Messina directed "Alex of Venice" and is known as a writer and executive producer for the 2012 comedy "Fairhaven." Additionally, he performed on Broadway in 2003, playing The Young Syrian in Oscar Wilde's "Salome."

Initial roles

Messina entered the film scene in 1998, making his debut in "Rounders," "The Siege," and "You've Got Mail," which earned over $100 million at the box office. His television journey included appearances on "Law & Order" (1995; 1996; 2003), "Third Watch" (2000), "Big Apple" (2001), and "Medium" (2007). In 2005, he took on the recurring role of Ted Fairwell in HBO's "Six Feet Under." His filmography expanded with roles in various movies, and in 2007, he gained recognition as one of 10 Actors to Watch by Daily Variety.

TV career

Continuing his TV journey, Messina played Chris Sanchez in the FX legal thriller "Damages" (2011–2012) and Reese Lansing in the HBO political drama, "The Newsroom" (2012–2014). During this time, he also appeared in films.

Chris Messina attends the "AIR" world premiere | Photo by Michael Loccisano | Getty Images for SXSW

More recent projects

In 2012, Messina not only starred but also executive-produced films. He featured in the Academy Award-winning drama "Argo" in the same year. Following this, from 2012 to 2017, Messina played Dr. Daniel "Danny" Castellano on the Fox/Hulu series "The Mindy Project," earning award nominations for his performance.

Messina continued his diverse career, directing and starring in the film "Alex of Venice." In 2018, he starred as Detective Richard Willis in the HBO miniseries "Sharp Objects," which earned a Primetime Emmy nomination. In 2020, he took on roles in the USA Network series, "The Sinner" and the DC Comics film "Birds of Prey," expressing his enjoyment of playing a villain. Messina further showcased his acting prowess in films, and in 2022, he had a recurring role as Agent Angelo Lano on the Starz political thriller, "Gaslit."

Chris Messina was previously married to actress Rosemarie DeWitt in 1995 but they divorced in 2006. Currently, he is married to producer Jennifer Todd, and together, they have two sons: Milo, born on May 31, 2008, and Giovanni, born on October 15, 2009.

Chris Messina arrives at the Premiere of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth | Getty Images

In 2011, Messina won a CinEuphoria Award for Best Supporting Actor in "Away We Go." The "Argo" cast earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast, and received nominations from various film associations. Messina received Gold Derby Award nominations for his roles in "Damages" (2012), "The Mindy Project" (2014), and "Sharp Objects" (2019). He also garnered Critics Choice Television Award nominations for "The Mindy Project" in 2014 and 2015, and the show earned a Satellite Award nomination in 2016. In 2014, Messina got a Seattle International Film Festival nomination for "Alex of Venice," and in 2019, the "Sharp Objects" cast received an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination for Best Ensemble.

