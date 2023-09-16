Name Kevin Costner Net Worth $250 million Salary $3 Million Annual Income $40 million Sources of Income Acting, appearances, direction Gender Male Date of Birth January 18, 1955 Age 68 Years Nationality American Profession Actor, director

One of the highest-paid actors in the late '80s and early '90s, Kevin Costner has raked in a net worth of $250 million so far, after delivering blockbuster movies and a hit TV show in a career spanning beyond four decades. The business school graduate took up acting after an interaction with Richard Burton on a flight. He could've been part of "The Big Chill" which changed the careers of actors such as Jeff Goldblum and William Hurt, but his entire part was edited out. After appearing in "Silverado" for the same director, Costner got his career-defining lead role in "The Untouchables" in 1987.

He is also well known for being a part of movies like, "Dances with Wolves," which he both directed and appeared in and, "Robin Hood: Princes of Thieves."

Acting accounts for most of Costner's revenue during his career, but he donned the director's hat for the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film, "Dances with the Wolves." It went on to earn $50 million, which if adjusted for inflation, is around $110 million today. Costner also bagged $14 million for his role in the 1995 blockbuster "Waterworld," and for his most recent role in the TV show Yellowstone's fifth season, he negotiated a $1.2 million per episode salary.

Costner's business ventures

Beyond cinema, Costner opened an attraction called Tatanka: The Story of Bison, located on U.S Routh 85, one mile south of Deadwood, South Dakota, back in 2004. He plans to turn the place into an educational environment for people to learn about America's history of westward expansion. Apart from that he also invested in the Midnight Star Casino in Deadwood.

Coming to properties, Costner's family owns a 160-acre property in Aspen that Features three lakefront homes enough to accommodate 30 people. He acquired the property in three installments by first buying one portion in the early '90s, and bagging the third parcel for $7.3 million by 2017. He rents out this property for around $30,000 per Night!

Costner has also bought an estate in the small town of Carpinteria which is situated between Malibu and Santa Barbara. He bought the first three properties in the 1980s and added the third property to it in 2017. Costner owns an additional 10-acre property in Carpinteria which he listed in 2017 but soon took the property off the market.

Kevin Michael Costner was born on January 18, 1955, in Lynwood, California. He began pursuing acting after college. His big break happened in 1987 when he appeared in the film, " "The Untouchables," He has since many films like "The Guardian", "Swing Vote", "The Company Men", "The Guardian"," And Mr. Brooks".

He landed his first regular television role at the start of 2018 on the series, "Yellowstone".Costner was married to Cindi Silva who he had been dating since 1978. They have three children together.

However, the former couple parted ways in 1994 and Costner paid Silva an $80 million divorce settlement. Kevin Costner also has a son with Bridget Rooney with whom he dated. Bridget is an heiress to the Pittsburgh Steelers and her nieces are popular actresses Kate Mara and Rooney Mara.

Costner has won many awards in his career including two Academy Awards for his movie "Dances with Wolves" in 1991, and an Emmy Award in 2012. Costner is also the recipient of the Golden Globe Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards and has been honored at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Are Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer dating?

No, Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer are just close friends.

Did Kevin Costner quit Yellowstone?

He reportedly left after some creative differences and stated that he tried to resolve them but failed.

Did Kevin Costner win an Oscar?

Yes, he bagged two Oscars for his movie, "Dances with the Wolves" in 1991.

