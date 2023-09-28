Name Wyclef Jean Net Worth $10 Million Salary $500,000-$1 Million Annual Income $2-4 Million Sources of Income Music, acting, composition, and politics Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 17, 1969 Age 53 Nationality Haitian Profession Musician, record producer, actor, politician, composer

Known for his hip-hop tracks and collaborations with artists such as Shakira on the global hit "Hips Don't Lie," Haitian-American rapper, singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, and politician Wyclef Jean boasts of a $10 million net worth, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He started off in the early 1990s as a member of the hip-hop crew The Fugees, alongside Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel. Since then, he has ventured into a successful solo career and dabbled in politics.

Also Read: Carrot Top Stands Out for His Recognizable Red Hair and Prop Comedy; Here's His Net Worth

Wyclef Jean Performs at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

Wyclef Jean's financial success is primarily built on his music, apart from which acting, and entrepreneurship also supplement his income. During his time with The Fugees, he tasted fame when their album "The Score" sold millions of copies worldwide, and then made a solo debut with "The Carnival," followed by albums that garnered both critical and commercial success. Albums like "The Ecleftic: 2 Sides II a Book" and "Masquerade" also added to his wealth, per HotNewHipHop. He demonstrated his acting talent in films like "Shottas" and television series such as "Third Watch" and "Nashville."

Also Read: 'Sex and the City' Star Kristin Davis is Also Recognized as a Conservationist; Here's Her Net Worth

Wyclef Jean performs onstage during the 44th NAACP Image Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Jean's influence extended to co-writing and producing the song "My Love Is Your Love" for Whitney Houston and co-writing, producing, and performing on Shakira's hit single "Hips Don't Lie," which earned 2x Platinum certification.

Also Read: Dolly Parton Created Magic by Merging Genres; Here's Her Net Worth and Musical Journey

Wyclef Jean performs at Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open Finals | Getty Images | Photo by John Parra

Real estate and total assets

Jean's notable possessions include a custom Hummer H2, famously featured in the music video for his hit single "Gone Till November". His car collection further boasts of a Lamborghini Murcielago, known for its iconic scissor doors as well as a classic 1969 Mercedes-Benz, customized with a unique paint job. He also owns classics such as the 1968 Cadillac DeVille, transformed into an all-black beauty with custom wheels, and a custom Jeep.

Jean's real estate portfolio boasts of a 9,100-square-foot mansion in Saddle River, New Jersey, acquired in 2014. In Miami Beach, Florida, he owned a house with a pool, and a dock on the Intracoastal Waterway, listed for sale in 2018 for $2.9 million. As an homage to his Haitian heritage, Jean acquired a villa in Haiti back in 1998.

Wyclef Jean’s social media following

Instagram 2.1 Million Facebook 1.1 Million Twitter 3.6 Million

Wyclef Jean and Haitian President Michel Martelly attend the "Haiti After The Earthquake" book launch | Getty Images | Photo by Mark Von Holden

Personal life

Nel Ust Wyclef Jean was born on October 17, 1969, in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, and his family relocated to the United States when he was just nine years old. Jean's affinity for music began at a young age when he and his siblings started playing with a Muppets musical instrument play set. Wyclef Jean married Marie Claudinette and adopted his daughter Angelina from Haiti. Tragically, his father lost his life when he was crushed by Jean's Bentley against a garage door.

In 2004, Wyclef Jean's contribution to the soundtrack of "Hotel Rwanda" with the song "Million Voices” earned him a nomination for the prestigious Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. In 1997, his work with The Fugees on "The Score" earned nominations for Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, with the latter category securing a Grammy win. In 1998, his solo album "The Carnival" received nominations for Best Rap Album. Wyclef Jean's solo track "Gone till November" earned a nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1999. In 2007, his collaboration with Shakira on "Hips Don't Lie" received a nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. In 2011, Wyclef Jean received the National Order of Honour and Merit to the rank of Grand Officer from President Michel Martelly of Haiti, recognizing his dedication to the promotion of Haiti worldwide. In 2017, he was honored with induction into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

FAQs

Which musical talents does Wyclef Jean possess?

Wyclef Jean plays various instruments, including the guitar, piano, and trombone.

Is Wyclef Jean involved in philanthropic activities?

Yes, Wyclef Jean played a crucial role in providing aid and support after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

Did Wyclef Jean ever run for political office?

Yes, Wyclef Jean ran for the presidency of Haiti in 2010.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Standup Comedy to TV and Memorable Films: Kevin James' Rising Popularity and Net Worth

Rian Johnson Made Short Films at 11 and Grew up to Bag a Major Netflix Deal; Here's His Net Worth