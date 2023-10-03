Name Wayne Rooney Net Worth $170 Million Salary $5-10 Million Annual Income $25-30 Million Sources of Income Football player, Soccer Player and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth October 24, 1985 Age 37 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Football player, Soccer Player

Wayne Rooney celebrated as one of Britain's most iconic footballers and a distinguished coach, has amassed an astonishing net worth of $170 million. His remarkable journey from a talented youth player to a legendary figure in the world of football has not only earned him fame but also substantial wealth, solidifying his status as one of the wealthiest footballers globally.

Wayne Rooney's financial success draws from multiple streams of income. Primarily, his income stems from his illustrious football career, encompassing significant salaries during his playing days with clubs like Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Stoke City at Old Trafford | Getty Images | Photo by Alex Livesey

After retiring as a player, Rooney transitioned into coaching, initially with D.C. United and later with Derby County in the English Football League Championship. Coaching provides him with a consistent source of income. Wayne Rooney has been involved in various business ventures, including his own brand, Wayne Rooney Fragrance. Additionally, he boasts substantial earnings from brand endorsements, with prominent companies.

Rooney has also ventured into the realm of authorship, securing lucrative deals with Harper Collins for a series of books including "Wayne Rooney: My Story," "Wayne Rooney: My 10 Greatest Moments in the Premier League," "My Story So Far" and "My Decade in the Premier League."

Salary

Wayne Rooney's coaching role with DC United commands an annual salary of $1 million. Beyond football, he has showcased his writing prowess, securing a substantial $5 million advance from Harper Collins for authoring a series of five books to be published over a span of 12 years. During his illustrious playing career, Wayne Rooney earned an impressive annual salary, reaching a peak of $26 million.

Brand endorsements

Rooney's marketability extended beyond the football pitch, leading to lucrative endorsement deals with renowned brands. Partnerships with Nike, Nokia, Coca-Cola, and Ford have significantly added to his wealth. He signed the biggest check of a $5 million sportsback contract in advance.

Wayne Rooney of Derby County warms up prior to the Sky Bet Championship match | Getty Images | Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Rooney owns several luxury properties, including a $25 million mansion in Cheshire, England, a waterfront apartment in Port Charlotte, Florida, and a $5.5 million villa in Barbados. These properties not only provide him with a lavish lifestyle but also serve as potential appreciating assets.

Instagram 16.2 million followers Facebook 30 million followers Twitter 17 million followers

Wayne Rooney and Coleen Rooney | Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

Wayne Rooney, born on October 24, 1985, in Croxteth, Liverpool, England, has made an indelible mark both on and off the football pitch. In 2008, Wayne tied the knot with Coleen McLoughlin, and the couple has since welcomed four sons into their family: Kai, Klay, Kit, and Cass. Wayne's commitment to family and community extends beyond the football field. In 2006, he signed a significant five-book publishing deal with HarperCollins, receiving a substantial advance along with royalties. This venture into writing allowed him to share his life experiences and insights with a broader audience.

However, Wayne's personal life has not been without its share of controversies. In 2006, he sued "The Sun" and "News of the World" over claims of assaulting his wife, ultimately donating the damages he received to charity. He also faced legal battles with Everton manager David Moyes over statements made in his book. Moreover, Wayne has had his fair share of legal issues, including arrests for drunk driving and public intoxication, which have garnered media attention.

Throughout his career, Wayne Rooney has received numerous awards and accolades, including:

England Player of the Year (2008, 2009, 2014, 2015) Bravo Award (2003) Golden Boy Award (2004) FIFPro Young Player of the Year (2004–05) Premier League Player of the Season (2009–10) FWA Footballer of the Year (2009–10) D.C. United Golden Boot Winner (2018) Rooney's records include being Manchester United's all-time top scorer, the England national team's all-time top scorer and the holder of the most Premier League goals scored for one club.

What is the Wayne Rooney Foundation, and what causes does it support?

The Wayne Rooney Foundation, founded by Wayne Rooney, supports causes such as children's health, education, and underprivileged communities, reflecting his dedication to philanthropy.

How many times has Wayne Rooney won the Premier League Player of the Month award?

Wayne Rooney has won the Premier League Player of the Month award five times, sharing this record with Steven Gerrard.

Is Wayne Rooney still married to his wife?

Yes, Wayne Rooney is still married to his wife, Coleen Rooney since 2008.

