Tyne Daly, the accomplished American stage and screen actress, boasts a net worth estimated at $4 million as of November 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Daly's breakthrough came with the iconic role of Detective Mary Beth Lacey in "Cagney & Lacey" (1982–1988). Her portrayal earned her four Primetime Emmy Awards, establishing her as a prominent figure in television. Daly seamlessly transitioned into film with notable projects like "Hello, My Name Is Doris" (2015) and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), showcasing her versatility. Recent ventures include "A Bread Factory, Part One" and "A Bread Factory, Part Two" (2018). Tyne Daly has made memorable guest appearances in beloved television shows like “Modern Family,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “The Good Wife.”

Starting with her television debut in "Foreign Intrigue" (1954), Daly has navigated a diverse array of projects. Early in her career, Daly made significant contributions to television, appearing in shows like "General Hospital" (1968), "The Virginian" (1968), "Judd, for the Defense" (1969), and "The Mod Squad" (1969). Her remarkable performance in the TV movie, "Intimate Strangers" (1977) earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination, signaling the beginning of a stellar television career. Expanding her television portfolio, Daly took on roles in "Christy" (1994–1995) and "Judging Amy" (1999–2005), the latter bringing her six Primetime Emmy nominations and a win. Concurrently, she explored the world of Broadway, achieving acclaim for her role in "Gypsy" (1989) and later performances in "Rabbit Hole" (2006) and "It Shoulda Been You" (2015).

Tyne Daly attends the Broadway opening night of "Mothers and Sons" | Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Tyne Daly's assets include a home in Los Angeles purchased in 2003 for $820,000 and currently valued at around $2 million. Real estate forms a tangible part of her wealth portfolio.

Tyne Daly, Zoe Caldwell, and Patti LuPone (they all played "Maria Callas" in "Mater Class" on Broadway)| Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Tyne Daly, born Ellen Tyne Daly on February 21, 1946, in Madison, Wisconsin, is the daughter of actors Mary Hope and James Daly. Growing up in Rockland County, New York, Tyne Daly was exposed to the world of performance from a young age, participating in summer stock productions alongside her family. Remarkably, at the age of 15, she earned her Equity Card, marking the beginning of her illustrious career.

In 1966, Tyne Daly married actor and director Georg Stanford Brown. The union lasted until 1990 and blessed them with three daughters: Alisabeth, born on December 12, 1968; Kathryne, born on February 10, 1971; and Alexandra, born on October 1, 1985. Kathryne, following in her family's footsteps, became an actress, achieving recognition for her work, including a recurring role on "Judging Amy."

Tyne Daly's illustrious career has garnered her widespread acclaim, with a remarkable 16 Emmy Award nominations. Her prowess in television has earned her six coveted Emmys, a testament to her outstanding contributions. Notably, she clinched the title of Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her groundbreaking portrayal in "Cagney and Lacey" in 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1988. Additionally, her exceptional performances in Supporting Actress in a Drama Series secured wins for "Christy" in 1996 and "Judging Amy" in 2003.

In the realm of Broadway, Tyne Daly's brilliance shone brightly, earning her the prestigious Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1990. Her portrayal of Rose in "Gypsy" not only secured the Tony but also garnered the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. In 2002, she was honored with the Women in Film Lucy Award, celebrating her innovative and excellent creative works that have elevated the portrayal of women on television. The year 2011 witnessed her induction into the esteemed American Theatre Hall of Fame, a recognition of her significant influence on the theatrical landscape. Tyne Daly's commitment to the arts was further acknowledged in 2017 when she received the Gingold Theatrical Group Golden Shamrock Award.

Has Tyne Daly been involved in animated projects?

Yes, Tyne Daly has lent her voice to characters in animated films and TV shows like "The Wild Thornberrys" and "Superman: The Animated Series."

Did Tyne Daly receive the National Medal of Arts?

Yes, Tyne Daly was honored with the National Medal of Arts in 2011 for her outstanding contributions to the arts and culture in the United States.

Has Tyne Daly collaborated with her brother, Tim Daly on any projects?

Yes, Tyne Daly has collaborated with her brother, Tim Daly on various projects, demonstrating their remarkable talent and chemistry.

