Name Tom Glavine Net Worth $80 Million Sources of Income Baseball career Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 25, 1966 Age 57 years Nationality American Profession Baseball player

Tom Glavine, an American baseball luminary, secured his place in history with 164 victories in the 1990s, ranking second among National League pitchers—surpassed only by teammate Greg Maddux. Renowned for his five-time 20-game victories and two Cy Young Awards, Glavine stands among one of 24 pitchers (and six left-handers) to achieve 300 career wins. His exceptional career, spanning 22 seasons with the Atlanta Braves (1987–2002, 2008) and the New York Mets (2003–2007), propelled him to a net worth of $80 million.

New York Mets' Tom Glavine pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Soohoo

Glavine commenced his illustrious MLB journey with the Atlanta Braves in 1987. Over 16 seasons with the Braves, he became a pitching icon, contributing significantly to the team's success. His impressive performance, including a World Series championship in 1995 and the World Series MVP title, solidified his status as one of the premier pitchers of the era. Glavine joined the New York Mets in 2003 after his tenure with the Braves. While the initial year presented challenges, he regained form and played an important role in the team's success during subsequent seasons.

In 2008, Glavine returned to the Atlanta Braves for a brief period before officially retiring in 2010 as a revered figure in the franchise's history. Glavine's main source of income has been his earnings as a professional baseball player. Over his remarkable MLB career, he earned more than $131 million in salary alone.

New York Mets' Tom Glavine goes to bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers | Getty Images | Photo by Jon Soohoo

Throughout Glavine's MLB career, he has secured substantial contracts, notably with the Atlanta Braves in 1992 ($20.5 million), 1997 ($34 million), and the New York Mets in 2003 ($35 million). His final contract, a one-year, $1 million deal with the Atlanta Braves, marked the conclusion of his playing career.

Tom Glavine during the Mizuno USA and Atlanta Braves Partnership Announcement | Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Shirey

Nestled near Rosemary Beach along Florida's 30-A, Braves Hall of Famer Glavine's coastal property is a notable asset in his portfolio. Acquired in 2011 for approximately $7 million, this six-bedroom residence features a pool and guest house. The property spans an area of 5,000 square feet and includes an open living room plan, two verandas offering stunning Gulf views, and 6.5 bathrooms. In March 2016, the property was sold for $10.25 million after being listed for $11.75 million in September 2015.

Tom Glavine greets his wife Christeen | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Daniel

Born on March 25, 1966, in Concord, Massachusetts, Glavine's journey from a Massachusetts upbringing to becoming a Braves legend is marked by both personal and professional accomplishments. In 1984, Glavine graduated with honors, leaving a lasting mark as the Merrimack Valley's Most Valuable Player in hockey and leading his baseball team to the Division I North Title and the Eastern Massachusetts Championship. In 1998, he married Christine, and together they had five children. The couple resides in Johns Creek, Georgia.

Glavine led the Braves to the National League West title, boasting a 20-11 record with a 2.55 ERA. His outstanding performance earned him the Cy Young Award, marking a pivotal moment in his career. In the 1995 World Series against the Cleveland Indians, Glavine's masterful pitching, including an eight-shutout inning victory in Game 6, secured the title for the Braves. His exceptional contribution led to him being named the World Series Most Valuable Player. Glavine secured his second Cy Young Award in 1998 following a remarkable 20-6 campaign. He also clinched the Silver Slugger Award four times during his career. In recognition of his remarkable contributions to the sport, Glavine was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Was Tom Glavine involved in any other sports before baseball?

Yes, before entering baseball, Glavine was an accomplished ice hockey player and was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round of the 1984 NHL Entry Draft.

What was Tom Glavine's pitching style as a left-hander?

Glavine, a crafty left-handed pitcher, utilized finesse, guile, and a strategic mix of speeds to excel on the mound, keeping hitters off balance and becoming a formidable opponent.

Did Tom Glavine receive any recognition for his offensive abilities?

Yes, Glavine won the Silver Slugger Award in 1991, showcasing his capability to contribute offensively as a pitcher.

