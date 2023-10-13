Name Tiny Harris Net Worth $10 Million Salary $300K Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Singing, Production, and Acting Gender Female Date of Birth Jul 14, 1975 Age 48 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Singer-songwriter, TV Personality, Television producer, Actor

Tameka Cottle, renowned by her stage name Tiny Harris, boasts a substantial net worth estimated at $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. This fortune is shared with her husband, rapper T.I., as they've been together since 2010. Tiny Harris is an R&B singer best known for being a member of the band Xscape, although she also performs alone.

Also Read: What Is Rita Ora's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl)

Tiny Harris rose to fame as a multi-platinum R&B vocal group Xscape member. She played a significant role in creating hit albums like "Hummin' Cummin' at 'Cha," "Off the Hook," and "Traces of My Lipstick." She also sang lead vocals on several of Xscape's hit singles. Harris is an accomplished songwriter, credited with co-writing major hits such as TLC's "No Scrubs" and Ed Sheeran's chart-topping "Shape of You." Harris ventured into reality TV with shows like "Tiny and Toya" and "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle," providing a glimpse into her family life alongside her husband T.I. and their children.

Tameka Cottle of Xscape performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Also Read: What Is Media Mogul Byron Allen's Net Worth?

Salary

Also Read: What Is Marvel's 'The Punisher' Jon Bernthal's Net Worth?

While Tiny Harris' annual income is reported to be approximately $300,000 (per Net Worth Updates), exact salary numbers for her TV appearances remain elusive. Nonetheless, her earnings have been substantially bolstered by her involvement in reality TV projects. Shows such as "Tiny and Toya" and "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" have notably contributed to her financial success.

T.I. and wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris attend T.I.'s private Grammy Weekend Concert | Getty Images | Photo by Keipher McKennie

In January 2020, T.I. and Harris made a substantial real estate investment by acquiring a sprawling 14,000-square-foot mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, for a reported $3.27 million. This luxurious residence is nestled within an exclusive private gated community and boasts a picturesque location along the Chattahoochee River. The mansion has a range of lavish amenities, including a spacious pool, a relaxing spa, a well-equipped gym, and an inviting outdoor fireplace.

Tameka "Tiny" Harris attends Build Brunch at Build Studio | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

Instagram 7.1 Million followers Facebook 521K followers Twitter 1.2 Million followers

Tameka Cottle and T.I. attend the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys For Life" | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Tiny Harris, born on July 14, 1975, in College Park, Georgia, shares a diverse heritage. Her mother, Diane Cottle is of Caucasian American descent while her father, Charles "Speedy" Pope is of African-American heritage. Tragically, Harris lost her father, Charles Pope to Alzheimer's on July 11, 2013, after a long battle with the illness.

Harris began dating rapper T.I. in 2001, and the couple tied the knot on July 30, 2010, in Miami Beach, Florida. They share a family with three children—King Harris, Philant Harris, and Heiress Diana Harris. Harris also has an older daughter from a previous relationship with Zonnie "Zeboe" Pullins. The couple faced marital challenges with Harris filing for divorce from T.I. in December 2016. However, they decided to work on their relationship and announced that the divorce was called off.

Tiny Harris' outstanding contributions to the music industry have earned her numerous accolades, including Two Soul Train Music Awards for Best New R&B Album as a member of Xscape. She won a Grammy Award in 2000 for Best R&B Song for co-writing TLC's iconic hit, "No Scrubs." Harris and her fellow songwriter Kandi Burruss also hold writing credits for Ed Sheeran's global sensation, "Shape of You." These awards exemplify her remarkable achievements in songwriting and her impactful role in the music world.

Are Harris and rapper T.I. still together?

Yes, the couple tied the knot on July 30, 2010, and once in 2016, Harris filed for divorce from T.I. but later the couple called it off.

Has Tiny Harris collaborated with her daughter Zonnique on music projects?

Yes, the mother-daughter duo has collaborated on music projects, highlighting their musical talents.

Does Tiny Harris have her own reality TV show?

She stars in the reality TV show "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," which provides an intimate look into her life, along with T.I. and their extended family.

More from MARKETREALIST

Sam Walton Died The Richest Man in The World; What Was His Net Worth?

Singer, Talk Show Host, Entrepreneur, Author: Marie Osmond's Many Talents and Net Worth