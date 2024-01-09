Name Tim Roth Net Worth $8 Million Annual Income $1 Million Sources of Income Acting, Production and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth May 14, 1961 Age 62 Years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Television Producer, Film Director

Tim Roth, the renowned British actor, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $8 million. With a career spanning several decades, Roth has appeared in critically acclaimed films like "Rob Roy," "Planet of the Apes," and "The Hateful Eight." He also ventured into directing with the drama "The War Zone," which won several awards.

Roth's income primarily comes from his multifaceted career in the entertainment industry. He gained wider recognition in the 1990s, particularly through his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino on films like "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," and "The Hateful Eight." Roth starred as Dr. Cal Lightman in "Lie to Me," where he earned a salary of $275,000 per episode.

In 1999, he made his directorial debut with "The War Zone," a British drama film written by Alexander Stuart. His other prominent roles include Jim Worth in "Tin Star." He was offered the part of Severus Snape in the "Harry Potter" film series but declined. He starred in Francis Ford Coppola's "Youth Without Youth" and Michael Haneke's "Funny Games." He portrayed Emil Blonsky, also known as Abomination, in "The Incredible Hulk."

In 2009, Roth participated in the television documentary, "Monty Python: Almost the Truth (Lawyers Cut)." He also graced the cover of Manic Street Preachers' 2010 studio album, "Postcards from a Young Man." Continuing his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he reprised his role in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and the Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Roth owns a 1924-built Mediterranean villa in Pasadena valued at $1.9 million. The property was designed by architects Johnson, Kaufmann, and Coate. Additionally, he has a $2.4 million Santa Barbara retreat featuring a 5,000-square-foot home on a 45-acre ranch with a barn and horse arena.

Roth was born on May 14, 1961, in Dulwich, London. His mother was a painter and teacher, and his father was a Fleet Street journalist and painter. Tragically, throughout his childhood, Roth was sexually abused by his paternal grandfather.

While in a relationship with Lori Baker, the actor welcomed a son. In 1993, Roth married Nikki Butler, and they had two sons, Hunter and Cormac. Sadly, Cormac passed away at the age of 25 from germ cell cancer.

- BAFTA Awards: 1996: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Rob Roy"

- Berlin International Film Festival 1999: C.I.C.A.E. Award for Panorama for "The War Zone"

- Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival 1999: Jury Award for Best First

- Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival 1999: Jury Award for Best Director for "The War Zone"

- Kansas City Film Critics Circle Awards 1995: KCFCC Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Rob Roy"

How many times has Tim Roth worked with Quentin Tarantino?

Tim Roth has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino multiple times, featuring in films like "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," and "The Hateful Eight."

How many languages is Tim Roth fluent in?

Tim Roth is fluent in English, French, German, and Italian.

What is Tim Roth's net worth?

Tim Roth has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

