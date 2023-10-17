Name Andrew Lincoln Net Worth $30 million DOB 14 September 1973 Age 50 years Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality United Kingdom

Andrew Lincoln, a renowned British actor, has garnered significant wealth throughout his career in the entertainment industry. His estimated net worth stands at an impressive $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), a testament to his successful journey in acting. Lincoln has portrayed various roles in both television and film, achieving recognition and acclaim for his exceptional talent. From his iconic role in the popular AMC series "The Walking Dead" to his versatile performances in films like "Love Actually" and other notable projects, he has made a substantial mark in the world of entertainment. As Andrew Lincoln is all set to return in a spin-off titled "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" to be released in February 2024 (per Insider), here's a look at his career highlights, social media following, and more.

(L to R) Andrew Lincoln, Gael Anderson, Louise Delamere, and Stephen Mangan attend a performance of "Company." Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

One of the primary contributors to Andrew Lincoln's net worth is his impressive earnings from acting. During his time on the hit AMC series, "The Walking Dead," Lincoln reached the peak of his television career, earning a staggering $650,000 per episode. This exceptional salary made him one of the highest-paid actors on television at the time. Over the course of a 24-episode season, this translated to an impressive $15.6 million in earnings. Andrew Lincoln's departure from the show allowed his co-star Norman Reedus to claim a substantial salary increase, reaching $1 million per episode.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced their joint return to the "TWD" universe at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022 mentioning that the series will continue Rick and Michonne's love story. Lincoln shared in a press release to Insider, "This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. I'm so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to 'The Walking Dead' universe."

In addition to his acting roles, Andrew Lincoln has ventured into various other projects in the entertainment industry, including films, plays, and voice-over work. These endeavors have contributed significantly to his overall net worth. Notably, Lincoln's role in the film "Love Actually" played a pivotal role in helping him break into Hollywood and American television.

(L-R) Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, and Robert Kirkman at a fan screening of "The Walking Dead" episode 901. Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Andrew Lincoln, whose real name is Andrew James Clutterbuck, was born on September 14, 1973, in London, England. He adopted the stage name Andrew Lincoln during his time at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. In 2006, he married Gael Anderson, and the couple has two children together. Gael's father, Ian Anderson, is the renowned vocalist and flutist for the band Jethro Tull.

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA - Saturn Award (2017): Best Actor on Television in "The Walking Dead" Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA - Saturn Award (2015): Best Actor on Television in "The Walking Dead" Monte-Carlo TV Festival - Golden Nymph (2007): Outstanding Actor - Drama Series in "Afterlife" People's Choice Awards, USA - Favorite TV Anti-Hero (2014): Rick Grimes in "The Walking Dead" IGN Summer Movie Awards - IGN Award (2010): Best TV Hero for his role as Rick Grimes in "The Walking Dead" CinEuphoria Awards - Merit - Honorary Award (2020): Honorary Award for "The Walking Dead"

Andrew Lincon arrives at the Premiere Of AMC's "The Walking Dead" Season 9. Getty Images | Photo by Jerod Harris

Is Andrew Lincoln's real last name Clutterbuck or Lincoln?

Andrew Lincoln's real last name is Clutterbuck. He used the stage name Lincoln while studying at RADA drama school.

What was Andrew Lincoln's salary for "The Walking Dead"?

During his time on the hit AMC series, "The Walking Dead," Lincoln reached the peak of his television career, earning a staggering $650,000 per episode.

Who attended Andrew Lincoln's wedding, and who was the flower girl?

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, and their daughter Apple Martin attended Andrew Lincoln's wedding. Apple Martin was the flower girl at the wedding.

