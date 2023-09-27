Name Nina Dobrev Net Worth $11 million Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 9, 1989 Age 34 years Nationality Canada Profession Model, Actor, Gymnast, Voice Actor

Nina Dobrev, the Bulgarian-Canadian actress, model, and singer, boasts a net worth estimated at $11 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. She initially gained prominence through her portrayal of Mia Jones in "Degrassi: The Next Generation." Subsequently, Dobrev has built a successful career, highlighted by her leading role in the popular series "The Vampire Diaries" and her involvement in various film projects.

Dobrev's journey in the entertainment industry began in 2006 when she secured her first significant role in "Away From Her," eventually paving the way for her portrayal of Mia Jones on "Degrassi: The Next Generation." Prior to her breakthrough, she appeared in Lifetime movies and various television films. However, it was in 2009 that she truly rose to fame with her role in the CW series "The Vampire Diaries." Although she initially earned $40,000 per episode, according to Money Inc., she ultimately amassed an impressive $3 million for her participation in the series.

Cofounding Fresh Vine Wine

In collaboration with her close friend, actress, and dancer Julianne Hough, Dobrev co-founded Fresh Vine Wine, a company known for its focus on low-sugar, low-carb, and vegan-friendly wine options, per The Richest. Their wine offerings reportedly span from $14.89 to $21.89 per bottle, and they offer gift boxes priced at approximately $75. Notably, in 2021, Fresh Vine Wine secured the prestigious title of being named the official wine partner of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Image Source: (L-R) Fresh Vine Wine Co-owners Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough celebrate the launch of Fresh Vine Wine / Denise Truscello/Getty

Dior deal

While the exact figure of Dobrev's earnings from her partnership with Dior remains undisclosed, it's worth noting that luxury brands often allocate substantial sums to their celebrity brand ambassadors. Dobrev's compensation from Dior could be in the range of millions of dollars.

Endorsements

Having gained over 21 million Instagram followers, Dobrev has become a sought-after figure for advertisers. Typically, celebrities with more than $1 million followers can earn up to $100,000 per post. She's taken on ambassadorship roles for Reebok's Les Mills brand and Christian Dior, solidifying her status as a rising star. Dobrev's stunning appearance, passion for fitness and health, and other qualities are set to establish her as a household name. Notably, she joined the 2012 "Got Milk" campaign alongside her mother. Her luxurious, flowing locks led to a partnership with the prestigious Japanese company LUX, renowned for its high-end shampoo products. Her strategic collaborations with both national and international companies have played a pivotal role in rapidly increasing her net worth in just a few years.

Image Source: Nina Dobrev is seen outside "CBS Studio" / Raymond Hall/GC Images

Other ventures

Nina Dobrev is an active philanthropist, supporting causes like breast cancer charities through Puma's "Project Pink," hunger reduction in Pennsylvania through "Hunger Bites" and the WE movement, where she helped build a school in Kenya. She's also involved with the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Rape Foundation.

In July 2023, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev purchased a residence in the Hollywood Hills for $4.3 million. Additionally, Nina Dobrev owns a Spanish-style home located in West Hollywood, which garnered attention when it was featured in a photoshoot and filmed for Architectural Digest in October 2021.

Instagram 26.5 million followers Twitter 6.8 million followers

Nina Dobrev, born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva on January 9, 1989, in Sofia, Bulgaria, relocated to Canada at a very young age. She was brought up in Toronto by her father, Kamen Dobrev, who worked as a computer specialist, and her mother, Michaela Dobreva, who was an artist. Interestingly, Dobrev's real-life romantic journey mirrored her on-screen relationship in "The Vampire Diaries" with actor Ian Somerhalder. The two began dating in 2010 and were in a relationship until 2013. Subsequently, in February 2020, she was frequently seen in the company of Shaun White, a professional snowboarder. The relationship between Dobrev and Shaun White was officially confirmed in April 2020.

What is Nina Dobrev doing now?

Since her run on The CW show, she has starred in several movies, including "Flatliners," "Then Came You," "Love Hard" and "The Out-Laws."

What is the name of Nina Dobrev's husband?

Nina Dobrev is currently in a relationship with Shaun White.

How much does Nina Dobrev make annually?

Nina Dobrev earns an estimated salary of $1 million per year.