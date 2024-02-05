What Is the Net Worth of Tencent Founder Ma Huateng?

Name Ma Huateng Net Worth $35.3 Billion Salary $5 Million+ Annual Income $50-70 million+ Sources of Income Business and Investments Gender Male Date of Birth October 29, 1971 Age 52 Years Nationality China Profession Businessperson

'Pony' Ma Huateng, the Chinese internet entrepreneur and founder of Tencent Holdings, boasts an impressive net worth of $35.3 billion, per Forbes. As the founder, president, CEO, and executive board member of Tencent Holdings, one of China's foremost telecommunications giants, Ma's contributions have elevated him to the ranks of the world's wealthiest individuals. Recognized for his influential impact, he has been featured on Time magazine's list of most influential people multiple times.

Ma Huateng's income streams are diverse with the majority coming from his significant stake in Tencent Holdings. As the founder, president, and CEO of Tencent, Ma plays a pivotal role in the strategic development, overall direction, and management of the company. His wealth is primarily derived from his 7.4% stake in Tencent Holdings, China's largest instant messaging service. WeChat, the renowned social messaging app owned by Tencent, boasts a massive user base of 1.3 billion.

Tencent, a major player in the global gaming industry, holds a stake in the U.S. videogame company Epic Games and is recognized as one of the world's largest video game publishers. The company extends its influence beyond gaming, with notable investments in electric car manufacturer Tesla and the music-streaming giant Spotify. Intriguingly, Tencent Music, a subsidiary of Tencent, is reciprocally linked with Spotify through mutual stakes. Before establishing Tencent in 1998, Ma Huateng spearheaded research and development for Internet paging systems at China Motion Telecom Development.

Salary

After completing his degree, Ma embarked on his career, initially earning less than $200 per month at China Motion Telecom Development where he was responsible for software development for pagers. His dedication and expertise led him to Shenzhen Runxun Communications Co. Ltd., engaging in research and development. In 1998, Ma, along with four classmates, founded Tencent, a company that would redefine internet services in China. The launch of OICQ (Open ICQ) in 1999 marked a turning point with Tencent quickly becoming the largest instant communication service network in China. Huateng Ma, serving as the Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Tencent, receives a total compensation of $5,595,000, per Wallmine.

Ma Huateng's assets extend beyond his stake in Tencent Holdings. He owns $150 million worth of property in Hong Kong, showcasing his diversified investment portfolio. Pony Ma Huateng possesses a redeveloped palatial residence spanning 19,600 square feet in Hong Kong.

Born on October 29, 1971, in Chaoyang, Shantou, Guangdong, China, Ma Huateng, also known as "Pony," began his journey as an internet entrepreneur. His father, a port manager in Shenzhen, introduced him to the world of work at a young age. Ma pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in applied engineering and computer science at Shenzhen University, graduating in 1993.

On the personal front, Ma is married to Wang Dan-Ting, and the couple has a daughter named Ma Manlin. Known by the nickname "Pony" due to the English translation of his surname, which means "horse," Ma has also been involved in political roles, serving as a deputy to the 5th Shenzhen Municipal People's Congress and as a delegate in the 12th National People's Congress.

Ma Huateng's notable achievements have earned him recognition on various platforms. He was named one of Time magazine's most influential people in 2007, 2014, and 2018. Additionally, CEOWORLD magazine included him on its Most Powerful People in the World list. His rankings on Forbes lists, such as #8 on Richest People in Tech (2017), #27 on World's Most Powerful People (2018), #4 on China's 100 Richest (2022), and #34 on World's Billionaires List (2023), underscore his impact on both the tech industry and global wealth landscape.

What is Ma Huateng's called 'Pony' in China?

Ma Huateng is affectionately referred to as "Brother Pony," a nickname derived from the literal translation of his last name, which means "horse" in Chinese.

How was Tencent's famous penguin logo conceived?

Ma Huateng came up with the idea for Tencent's iconic penguin logo with the assistance of social media.

Apart from WeChat, what contributes to Ma Huateng's wealth?

Ma's wealth is diversified, stemming from Tencent's dominance in the gaming industry, investments in Epic Games (Fortnite developer), Activision Blizzard, Snap, and a stake in Tesla Motors.

