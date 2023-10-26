Name Shawn Levy Net Worth $60 Million Salary $10 Million Annual Income $20-25 Million+ Sources of Income Acting, production, and direction Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 23, 1968 Age 55 years Nationality American Profession Actor, director, Producer

Shawn Levy's net worth

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

With comedies such as "Free Guy" and "Night at the Museum" under his belt, Canadian director and producer Shawn Levy, boasts of a net worth of $60 million. He is also best known for directing and producing the highly popular Netflix series "Stranger Things," which has gained a massive fan following and critical acclaim, and is now working on the third installment in the "Deadpool" franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Levy (@slevydirect)

What are Shawn Levy's sources of income?

Levy has achieved recognition as a director and producer for various successful comedies, and this has also helped him earn the bulk of his net worth. His work in hit movies like "Big Fat Liar," "Night at the Museum," and "The Internship" has contributed significantly to his earnings. He has also worked on shows like "Cousin Skeeter," "The Famous Jett Jackson," and "Pepper Dennis."

Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

Shawn Levy speaks onstage during Netflix's "All The Light We Cannot See" world premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Shawn Levy's salary

Also Read: From Walking the Ramp as Supermodel to Organizing Yoga Retreats: Rachel Hunter's Life and Net Worth

One of Levy's most notable accomplishments is his role as a producer of the immensely popular Netflix series, "Stranger Things." This show's success led to a lucrative multi-year production deal with Netflix, which was rumored to include a staggering payout of over $100 million. Levy earned $10 million for his work on "Real Steel" in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Levy (@slevydirect)

Shawn Levy's assets

In 2010, Levy purchased a Los Angeles home in the Brentwood neighborhood for $13 million. He later sold this house to Trent Reznor for $16.65 million. In June 2018, Levy acquired a Los Angeles mansion for $11 million, and in June 2021, he sold this property for $13.4 million. Around the same time as the Brentwood sale, he acquired a three-bedroom apartment in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood for $7 million.

Social media following

Instagram 574,000 Followers Twitter 423,700 Followers

Shawn Levy attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" SAG event at Netflix Tudum | Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

Personal life

Levy was born on July 23, 1968, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He grew up in a household with roots in showbiz, since his father worked as a record producer and his mother was a performer. Levy is known for maintaining privacy regarding his personal life. He has been married to Serena Levy since 1995, and the couple has four children together. Serena Levy also has ties to the entertainment industry, working as an agent for actors and directors. Levy finds enjoyment in playing basketball, even taking on coaching roles for his children’s basketball teams. Additionally, he has a strong passion for collecting art and photography, showcasing his diverse interests beyond the world of filmmaking.

Awards and recognition

Shawn Levy has been recognized with numerous accolades and award nominations throughout his career. Notable among these are his contributions to the critically acclaimed series "Stranger Things," which received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017, 2018, and 2020, and won the award in 2017. Shawn's directing skills have been recognized with nominations such as the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs for "The Secret World of Alex Mack" in 1998 and the Hugo Award nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation - Short Form for "Stranger Things" in 2023. His contributions to "The Famous Jett Jackson" earned him a Gemini Award in 2002, showcasing his versatility in both film and television production.

FAQs

What was Shawn Levy's directorial debut?

Shawn Levy made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy film "Just in Time," marking the start of his successful career as a filmmaker.

In which film genres has Shawn Levy demonstrated his versatility as a director?

Shawn Levy has directed films in various genres, including comedy, drama, action, and science fiction.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?