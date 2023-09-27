Name Shaun White Net Worth $65 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $10 Million Sources of Income Athlete, Acting, and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 3, 1986 Age 37 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Athlete, Snowboarder, Actor, Skateboarder

Shaun White, also affectionately known as “The Flying Tomato” is widely recognized as a legendary figure in snowboarding, skateboarding, and music. He boasts a net worth of $65 million. This impressive fortune has been amassed through Shaun's remarkable achievements in sports, lucrative endorsement deals, investments, real estate ventures, and a successful foray into the entertainment industry.

As a world-renowned snowboarder and skateboarder, Shaun White has earned a substantial portion of his income through competitive sports. He has achieved remarkable success in these disciplines, winning Olympic gold medals and numerous X Games titles.

Shaun White's music career, particularly as a co-founder of the band Bad Things, has opened up additional income streams. Revenue generated from album sales, concerts, music licensing, and related ventures contribute to his overall earnings. Shaun White has ventured into the entertainment industry with appearances in films, television shows, and music videos. His involvement in projects such as "Friends with Benefits," "Stretch," "Cloud 9," and Fox's "American Dad!" has expanded his income potential beyond the realm of sports.

Salary

Shaun White's income includes a substantial salary of $10 million per year, a significant portion of which is derived from his involvement in competitive matches and events. His impressive earnings are further bolstered by a lucrative 10-year multi-million-dollar endorsement deal with Burton Snowboards, a brand synonymous with snowboarding excellence.

Brand endorsements

Shaun White has entered into lucrative endorsement deals with prominent brands, enhancing his financial stature. Notable endorsements include Burton Snowboards, Red Bull, Target, Oakley, Hewlett-Packard, and Ubisoft.

Shaun White's foray into real estate showcases his astute investment decisions and diversified holdings. In 2014, he acquired a luxurious 3-bedroom Malibu ranch for $8.94 million, later selling it for an impressive $11.8 million in 2020. Simultaneously, he listed another Malibu property at $12.75 million, adjusting it to $8.995 million in 2020 before securing an $8 million sale. These homes were originally part of a $27.5 million compound, revealing his strategic approach to the real estate market.

In 2017, White sold his 4,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills residence for $6.7 million, further solidifying his presence as a real estate investor. Additionally, he listed his New York City penthouse for $2.79 million, later revising it to $2.95 million in 2019. The property's asking price experienced fluctuations, reaching $2.45 million in July 2020 and returning to the market in September 2020 at $3 million.

Born on September 3, 1986, in San Diego, California, Shaun White overcame early health challenges, including two open-heart surgeries, to become a legendary figure in the world of extreme sports. Shaun White has been involved in high-profile relationships, including dating Sarah Barthel, the vocalist and keyboardist of Phantogram, from 2013 to 2019. Subsequently, he began a relationship with actress Nina Dobrev in early 2020. Despite his impressive career and involvement in the entertainment world, Shaun White remains grounded and committed to philanthropic efforts. He has granted 17 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation since 2008, reflecting his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of sports and entertainment.

Shaun White's list of accolades is extensive and includes:

3 Olympic gold medals in men's snowboard halfpipe (2006, 2010, 2018) 13 X Games gold medals for snowboarding (superpipe and slopestyle) 10 ESPY Awards Multiple world championships Numerous Winter X Games achievements Record for highest score in the men's halfpipe at the Winter Olympics (2018)

When did Shaun White start snowboarding?

Shaun White started snowboarding at the young age of six when he first strapped on a snowboard.

Why is Shaun White called "The Flying Tomato"?

Shaun White is affectionately nicknamed "The Flying Tomato" due to his distinctive red hair, which has become one of his most recognizable features.

What companies does Shaun White own?

Shaun White owns and manages several companies, including Shaun White Enterprises and the prestigious Air + Style.