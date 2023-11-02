Name Seal Net Worth $40 Million Annual Income $4-5 Million + Sources of Income Music, singing, and composing Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 19, 1963 Age 60 years Nationality British Profession Musician, singer-songwriter, composer

Known for mixing the Motown, British glam rock, soul, and house music genres during the 90s and 2000s, British singer, songwriter, and composer Seal has earned a $40 million net worth so far. His journey to fame was shaped by his extraordinary talent, unique style, and versatility, and started with humble gigs in local bars and pubs. Seal emerged on the global music scene with the release of his self-titled debut album in 1991, featuring the iconic hits including "Crazy" and “Killer,” a song that eventually topped UK charts. Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, professionally known as Seal, also co-founded the fashion label “Manhattan Records” in 1991, which specialized in urban streetwear.

Music remains Seal's primary source of income, as he has released multiple albums including "Seal" (1991), "Seal II" (1994), "Seal IV" (2003), "Seal 6: Commitment" (2010), and "7" (2015). These albums have contributed significantly to his earnings through record sales, streaming royalties, and licensing of his music. Composing soundtracks for films has been another revenue generating activity for Seal, and his song "Kiss from a Rose" became iconic after being featured in the movie "Batman Forever." Seal's presence on television includes appearances as a vocal coach on reality singing competitions like "The Voice" (both in Australia and the United States) and as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent." Seal also signed record deals with labels like ZTT Records and Warner Bros, which offered advances, royalties, and promotional support.

Seal at a TV studio (Count Down), Bussum, Netherlands, 21st May 1991 | Getty Images | Photo by Rob Verhorst

Seal's salary

Seal boasts an impressive track record in the music industry, having sold over 20 million records worldwide. His annual income reflects his success, with an estimated salary that consistently surpasses the $4 million mark.

Seal performs in concert during his "30th Anniversary" tour | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Seal owns a secluded mountaintop property in Topanga, California, which he purchased for little more than $3.5 million in 2019. In the past, he co-owned a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles' Brentwood Country Estates, which was sold for $24 million during his divorce from Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum and singer Seal arrive at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Barry King

Seal, known for his soulful voice and musical prowess, was born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel on February 19, 1963, at St. Mary's Hospital in London, England. Beyond his music career, Seal has faced adversity with grace. He revealed in interviews that the facial scars he bears are the result of a condition called discoid lupus erythematosus, which affects the immune system and causes significant scarring. This condition began to manifest itself when Seal was around 23 years old. His marriage to supermodel Heidi Klum, and his role as a father figure to her daughter, are also significant parts of his personal life. Despite the end of his high-profile marriage, Seal continues to thrive both in his personal life and his music career.

Bambi Awards (2004): Winner of the Bambi for Pop - International.

BMI Film & TV Awards (1996): Winner for "Kiss From a Rose," Most Performed Song from a Film in "Batman Forever."

Brit Awards (1992): Winner of the Brit for British Video of the Year with "Killer."

Grammy Awards (2011): Winner of the Grammy for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for "Imagine."

Grammy Awards (2019): Nominee for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for "Standards (Deluxe)."

Golden Globes, USA (2007): Nominee for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "A Father's Way" from "The Pursuit of Happyness."

MTV Video Music Awards (1995): Winner of the VMA for Best Video from a Film with "Kiss from a Rose (Batman Forever Version)."

What condition does Singer Seal have?

Singer Seal has discoid lupus erythematosus, a skin condition.

What are Seal's most famous songs?

Seal's most celebrated songs include "Crazy" and "Kiss from a Rose," both of which achieved international acclaim.

What is Seal's latest album?

Seal's latest album is "Standards (Deluxe)," which earned him a Grammy nomination in the "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" category.

