Name Sarah Michelle Gellar Net Worth $30 Million Salary $100 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Television, Business Gender Female Date of Birth April 14, 1977 Age 46 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television producer, Voice Actor

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the versatile American actress who commenced her acting journey in 1983 with a TV movie, "An Invasion of Privacy," has gone on to establish herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. With an impressive combined net worth of $30 million alongside her husband, actor Freddie Prinze, Jr., Gellar's career spans numerous hit TV series like "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and "All My Children," as well as notable movie roles in "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and "Cruel Intentions." Beyond acting, she's ventured into entrepreneurial pursuits, further solidifying her financial prosperity.

Also Read: What Is Virginia Senator Mark Warner's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Sarah Michelle Gellar has significantly amplified her income through diverse revenue streams. Her merchandise from iconic shows, including action figures, Pop Funko dolls, and collector's items based on her popular characters such as Buffy and the Seventh Sister from "Star Wars Rebels," adds to her income. Additionally, Gellar's foray into the culinary world involves the publication of a cookbook, "Stirring Up Fun with Food" in 2017, featuring over 115 simple yet delectable recipes. Her passion for cooking led her to co-found an organic baking and lifestyle brand, Foodstirs, in 2015, which offers healthy and organic baking mixes. The brand's products are available in prominent retail stores like Starbucks, Whole Foods, Walmart, and Amazon. Furthermore, Gellar has ventured into voice acting, contributing her voice to notable projects such as Disney's 3D animated series "Star Wars Rebels" and Netflix's animated series "Masters of the Universe: Revelation."

Sarah Michelle Geller visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Also Read: What Is America’s Beloved Chef Rachael Ray’s Net Worth?

Sarah Michelle Gellar's salary

Sarah Michelle Gellar commands an impressive salary of $100,000 per episode for her notable roles in various television series and projects, reflecting her standing as a sought-after actress in the industry. Gellar's film projects have significantly contributed to her income, including the highly successful slasher film "I Know What You Did Last Summer" (1997), grossing US$125 million on a budget of just $17 million, and "Scream 2" (1997), which raked in over US$172 million worldwide. Her roles in "Simply Irresistible" (1999) and "Cruel Intentions" (1999) were also lucrative, with the latter earning $75 million globally on a modest $10 million budget.

Also Read: Burt Young, Oscar-Nominated 'Rocky' Actor, Dies Aged 83; What Was His Net Worth?

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends the #BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference | Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have invested in luxurious real estate properties. In 2001, they acquired a 7,600-square-foot Bel-Air home for $2.45 million, featuring French doors and a delightful pool. Although they listed it in 2014 for $5.45 million, they maintained ownership. In 2013, they purchased a 7,138-square-foot, three-story mansion in Mandeville Canyon, Los Angeles, for $6.1 million. Despite initially listing it at $7.9 million, they opted to retain the property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

Instagram 4.4 million followers Facebook 2 million followers Twitter 595.9K followers

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the "Wolf Pack" Premiere, in 2023 in | Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

Sarah Michelle Gellar, born on April 14, 1977, in Long Island, New York, comes from a family with a working-class background. Her mother, Rosellen, was a nursery school teacher, and her father, Arthur, worked as a garment worker. Her parents' divorce when she was seven led her and her mother to move to Manhattan's Upper East Side, where she completed most of her senior year of high school through guided study due to her busy acting schedule.

Gellar met her husband, actor Freddie Prinze Jr., on the set of "I Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1997. They began dating in 2000, got engaged in 2001, and married in 2002. The couple has two children and resides in Los Angeles. In 2007, Gellar legally changed her name to Sarah Michelle Prinze as a tribute to their fifth anniversary.

Sarah Michelle Gellar's illustrious career has earned her numerous awards and nominations. Notably, she received the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Leading Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "All My Children." Her portrayal of Buffy Summers in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" garnered critical acclaim and several Teen Choice Awards, while the show itself received a Saturn Award. Gellar also won a Blockbuster Entertainment Award for her role in "I Know What You Did Last Summer." Her versatile talent and dedication to the entertainment industry have been acknowledged through various honors, making her a prominent figure in television and film.

What philanthropic organizations does Sarah Michelle Gellar support?

Sarah Michelle Gellar actively supports organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Project Angel Food.

When did Sarah Michelle Gellar return to television after a brief hiatus?

Sarah Michelle Gellar made her return to television in 2011 as the lead in the series "Ringer."

What animated series did Sarah Michelle Gellar provide her voice for?

Sarah Michelle Gellar provided her voice for the animated series "Robot Chicken" as the character Gwendy Doll.

More from MARKETREALIST

What is Supermodel Paulina Porizkova's Net Worth?

What Is the Net Worth of Celebrated Fashion Designer Miuccia Prada?