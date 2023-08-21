Name Sarah Jessica Parker Net Worth $200 million Salary $3.2 million per episode Annual Income $25 million Sources of Income Actor, Film Producer, Television producer, Model, Singer, Voice Actor, Businessperson Gender Female Date of Birth March 25, 1965 Age 58 years Nationality United Nations of America Profession Actor

Best known for her role in the TV series "Sex and The City," as well as its recent spinoff "And Just Like That," Sarah Jessica Parker has earned an estimated $200 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth. From her beginnings as a young actress to becoming the highest-paid TV actress in terms of per-episode salary, Sarah's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. She's the gold standard of showbiz success.

Sarah Jessica Parker secured her spot in the history books with her per-episode salary for "Sex and the City." Before the fourth season in 2001, she negotiated a deal that not only boosted her salary but also gave her producer credit. The result? A mind-boggling $3.2 million per episode for the final three seasons. Let that sink in, $147 million for 46 episodes. Adjusted for inflation, that's $182 million for a whirlwind of a trilogy. Sarah also received an astounding $15 million for the first movie "Sex and the City" and $20 million for "Sex and the City 2". Her total earnings from the "Sex and the City" series stood at around $200 million.

Business Ventures

Sarah didn't just conquer the small screen; she's also rocked the fragrance and fashion world. Her perfume 'Lovely' is more than a scent; it's a scent-national success. She launched her fashion line 'Bitten' in partnership with Steve & Barry's, where every piece was a stylish steal under $20. Launched in 2014 the SJP Collection has been bringing $25 million annually selling shoes, fragrances, and accessories.

Brace yourself for some serious real estate flair. Sarah and Matthew have been flipping houses like pros. The couple reportedly purchased two townhouses on West 11th Street, New York for $35 million in 2016 and renovated and combined them. With properties in NYC, Hamptons, and even Ireland, their real estate game is more than just a side hustle—it's a real adventure.

2023 $200 Million 2021 $184 Million 2020 $166 Million 2019 $148 Million

Instagram 9.4 million followers Facebook 948K followers Twitter 695K followers

In this age of digital allure, Sarah Jessica Parker isn't just winning hearts on screen; she's got the social media scene sizzling too! With her magnetic charm and relatable posts, she's become a social media sensation, and her following speaks volumes.

Sarah's path to stardom started from humble beginnings. Born in Ohio on March 25, 1965, and raised in relative poverty, she began her dance and singing training at a young age. Her journey to the limelight wasn't handed to her; she earned it, one step at a time.

With six Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards under her belt, Sarah Jessica Parker's trophy collection is as sparkling as her Hollywood journey. She has been nominated fourteen times for Primetime Emmy Awards for "Sex and the City" and is also a recipient of Producers Guild Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, and other awards.

FAQs

Who is Sarah Jessica Parker married to?

Sarah Jessica Parker is married to Matthew Broderick, an American actor.

Why is Sarah Jessica Parker famous?

Her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO comedy-drama series "Sex and the City" gave her global recognition.

Is Sarah Jessica Parker a vegetarian?

Parker loves food and she normally follows the Hamptons diet which was created by Dr. Fred Pascatore.