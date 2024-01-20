Name Sara Bareilles Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Musician, Singer-songwriter and Acting Gender Female Date of Birth December 7, 1979 Age 44 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Musician, Singer-songwriter, Pianist, Actor

Also Read: Gavin Newsom Is the 40th Governor of California; What Is His Net Worth?

Sara Bareilles, the accomplished American singer, pianist, and songwriter, boasts a substantial net worth estimated at $8 million as of December 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her multifaceted career has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also translated into financial success. Bareilles made a notable impact in the musical realm with her involvement in "Waitress." She not only scored the musical adaptation but also released the studio album "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress" (2015). Beyond her acclaimed music journey, which includes Grammy-winning albums like "Little Voice" (2007) and "Amidst the Chaos" (2019), Bareilles has established herself across various artistic ventures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles)

Sara Bareilles' musical journey commenced with the formation of her foundation at UCLA, where she joined the all-girls A Cappella group called Awaken A Cappella. As a solo artist, she took her initial steps into the limelight during UCLA's annual Spring Sing concert. In 2004, she released her debut studio album, "Careful Confessions." While not an explosive entry into the industry, it laid the groundwork for her future endeavors.

Also Read: Unveiling Iconic 'Sleepover' Actress and Singer Alexa PenaVega’s Film and TV Roles and Her Net Worth

Bareilles' breakthrough came with the release of her second studio album, "Little Voice" in 2007. This album catapulted her into the mainstream music scene, achieving platinum status and transforming her into a household name. The standout single from the album, "Love Song," particularly marked a turning point in her career. "Love Song" not only climbed to the number four spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart but also earned critical acclaim. Television appearances, such as her role as a celebrity judge on NBC's "The Sing-Off" and her portrayal of Mary Magdalene in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018), further diversify her income streams. In the literary realm, her memoir "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song" (2015), a bestseller, adds a unique facet to her financial portfolio.

Sara's foray into acting is highlighted by her starring role in the musical comedy series "Girls5eva" (2021), released on Peacock. Collaborations with artists like Ben Folds, Greg Laswell, and Jon McLaughlin contribute to her versatile discography, resulting in additional projects and income. Recognition, including the Music Pioneer Award at the Pioneer Awards (2017), adds not only to her acclaim but potentially opens up new opportunities.

Also Read: What Is American DJ and Record Producer Porter Robinson's Net Worth?

Sara Bareilles attends The UNICEF Gala at Cipriani Wall St | Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

In addition to conquering the charts with her music, Bareilles has proven her savvy in real estate investments. Acquiring a slice of the vibrant Venice, California lifestyle, Bareilles secured a residence in June 2009. The property, valued at $1,050,000, boasts three bedrooms and three baths within its 1,423 square feet expanse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Bareilles (@sarabareilles)

Instagram 846K Followers Facebook 1.7 Million Followers Twitter 2.7 Million Followers

Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett attend the 72nd Annual Tony Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Born on December 7, 1979, in Eureka, California, Bareilles' life journey extends far beyond the spotlight. The daughter of Paul Bareilles, an insurance adjuster, and Bonnie Halvorsen, a funeral home worker, Sara grew up with two sisters and one half-sister—Stacey, Jennifer, and Melody. Raised in a Catholic household, Sara Bareilles' rich heritage encompasses English, German, French, Portuguese, and Italian roots. Bareilles' early life unfolded in Eureka, where she attended Eureka High School. Engaging in various aspects of school life, she participated in the choir and musical theater, demonstrating her early affinity for the arts. Beyond the school walls, community theater became another stage for Sara's burgeoning talent.

After graduating high school in 1999, Sara embarked on her academic journey at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). Sara Bareilles was romantically involved with guitarist Javier Dunn, a member of her band, until 2013. Subsequently, during auditions for "Waitress" in Massachusetts, she crossed paths with actor Joe Tippett, sparking a new chapter in her personal life. The two eventually started dating and made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Tony Awards.

Primetime Emmy Awards

2019: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) - "The 72nd Annual Tony Awards" (Nominee)

2019: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics - "The 72nd Annual Tony Awards" for the song "This One's For You" (Nominee)

2018: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" for playing "Mary Magdalene" (Nominee)

Grammy Awards

2023: Best Musical Theater Album - "Into The Woods" artist: 2022 Broadway Cast (Winner)

2020: Best American Roots Performance - "Saint Honesty" (Winner)

2019: Best Musical Theater Album - "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (Nominee)

2014: Best Pop Solo Performance - "Brave" (Nominee)

2014: Album of the Year - "The Blessed Unrest" (Nominee)

Image Awards (NAACP)

2017: Best Original Song - Feature Film - "Battle of the Sexes" (Nominee) Shared with: Nicholas Britell

Women's Image Network Awards

2019: Actress MFT Movie / Mini-Series - "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (Nominee)

Gold Derby Awards

2021: Comedy Actress - "Girls5eva" (Nominee)

Has Sara Bareilles collaborated with OneRepublic?

Yes, Sara Bareilles collaborated with OneRepublic on the song "Come Home," demonstrating her versatility and ability to work across different musical styles.

Is Sara Bareilles involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Sara Bareilles is actively engaged in philanthropic endeavors, supporting organizations like the American Red Cross and VH1 Save the Music Foundation to make a positive impact.

Has Sara Bareilles' music been featured in films and TV shows?

Yes, Sara Bareilles' music has been prominently featured in various films and TV series, including "Grey's Anatomy" and "Kaleidoscope Heart," adding depth and emotion to onscreen moments.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Being the Co-lead Singer of Lady A to Founding Her Fashion Label; What Is Hillary Scott's Net Worth?

What Is ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ Actor Saffron Burrows’ Net Worth?