Name Ryan Garcia Net Worth $20 Million Salary $500,000 Annual Income $1 Million + Sources of Income Boxing and endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 8, 1998 Age 25 years Nationality American Profession Boxer

Ryan Garcia, the American professional boxer known for throwing heavy punches during his career in the lightweight division, has hit a $20 million net worth, following his professional debut at the young age of 17. Before that, he had established himself as a formidable force in the boxing world with an impressive amateur record of 215 wins to 15 losses. Garcia has remained undefeated so far, with an impressive streak of 19 straight wins, and 16 of those were achieved through knockout. So far he has only lost once in 24 bouts and knocked out his opponent in 19 of those fights.

What Are Ryan Garcia’s sources of income?

Ryan Garcia's income is primarily derived from his professional boxing bouts, as he has been dominating the fiercely competitive lightweight division. Garcia's fight earnings form a substantial portion of his income, while his participation in pay-per-view (PPV) broadcasts of his fights adds another lucrative dimension to his income, especially when he is involved in high-profile matchups. Appearance fees for attending events, press conferences, and promotional activities related to his fights further enhance his financial standing.

Ryan Garcia's salary

Garcia's career reached new heights as he claimed the NABC and WBO-NABO super featherweight titles by defeating Jayson Velez in May 2018. With a record of 18-0, his journey to greatness continued with victories such as a knockout win over Romero Duno, which earned him a paycheck of $250,000. However, it was Garcia's fight against Emmanuel Tagoe that marked a pivotal moment in his career, boosting his earnings to $3 million, including a share of PPV revenue.

His brand endorsement deals

Garcia has established collaborations with several brands, including a deal to represent GymShark in the fitness clothing industry. He also inked partnerships with well-known beverage brands such as Gatorade and 1800 Tequila. Notably, for his recent bout against Javier Fortuna, Garcia donned custom-designed Dior boxing trunks, underscoring his affiliation with the fashion house. In 2019, Oscar De La Hoya, the head of Golden Boy Promotions, expressed his intention to assist Ryan in securing an extraordinary $700 million contract in the future. De La Hoya firmly believed that Garcia had the potential to become "the biggest star boxing has ever seen."

Ryan Garcia’s real estate assets

According to TMZ Sports, Garcia has invested in a luxurious new residence in Porter Ranch, 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, spread over an area of 3,680 square feet.

Ryan Garcia’s Social Media Following

Instagram 10.3 Million followers Twitter 287,000 Followers

Personal life

Ryan Garcia, the talented professional boxer, was born on August 8, 1998, in Victorville, California. Garcia's journey into the world of boxing began at the young age of seven under the guidance of his parents, who actively supported his passion for the sport. He has a daughter born in March of 2019, marking an important milestone in his personal life. His brother, Sean Garcia, is also a professional boxer, and their father has been a key figure in their training. Garcia also became the first American boxer to be featured in a Gatorade advertising campaign.

Recognition and accolades

Garcia's impressive collection of titles in the Junior Super Featherweight includes WBC-NABO Super Featherweight, WBC-NABF Junior Super Lightweight, and WBC Silver Lightweight divisions.

FAQs



What is Ryan Garcia's professional boxing record?

Ryan Garcia's boxing record is 23 wins, with 19 wins by knockout.

How many children does Ryan Garcia have?

Ryan Garcia has two children, both daughters, named Riley and Bela, born to different mothers, but he remains unmarried.

Who did Ryan Garcia recently lose to?

Ryan Garcia recently lost to Gervonta Davis.

