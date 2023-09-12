Name RuPaul Net Worth $60 Million Salary $1 Million+ Annual Income $12 Million Sources of Income Hosting, Modelling, Acting, Production and Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 17, 1960 Age 62 years Nationality United States of America Profession Talk show host, Singer, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Drag queen, Model, Author, Television producer

RuPaul, the American actor, drag queen, model, author, and recording artist, boasts an impressive net worth of $60 million. His multifaceted career spans various entertainment fields, making him a renowned figure in pop culture.

RuPaul visits Build Series at Build Studio | Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

RuPaul's substantial wealth is a result of a multifaceted career that spans various entertainment domains. First and foremost, RuPaul made his mark in the music industry with his groundbreaking 1993 single, "Supermodel (You Better Work)." This iconic track propelled him to international fame, not only as a drag queen but also as a recording artist. His music has consistently challenged traditional gender norms and served as a powerful advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Television has been another cornerstone of RuPaul's income. His most notable contribution is undoubtedly "RuPaul's Drag Race", a reality TV show he both created and hosts. This Emmy-winning series has played a pivotal role in destigmatizing and popularizing drag culture, garnering a massive following and cementing RuPaul's status as a pop culture icon.

Breaking barriers in the world of modeling, RuPaul became the first drag queen to secure a major modeling contract when he signed with MAC Cosmetics. This historic collaboration not only bolstered his visibility but also contributed to his financial success. RuPaul has co-hosted radio programs and a podcast alongside Michelle Visage.

Entrepreneurship has also played a pivotal role in RuPaul's financial portfolio. His collaboration with cosmetics manufacturer Colorevolution led to the launch of a makeup line and beauty collection, catering to a diverse audience. RuPaul's ventures extend to hosting "Saturday Night Live" and launching a unisex perfume called "Glamazon."

RuPaul's salary

RuPaul's earnings from television are nothing short of extraordinary, with the iconic drag queen raking in a staggering $1 million per episode. This impressive paycheck firmly establishes RuPaul as one of the highest-paid television actors in the industry. Annually, this translates to a whopping $12 million, a testament to both RuPaul's talent and the immense popularity of his TV shows and businesses. To put this into perspective, back in 2013, RuPaul was reported to earn $50,000 per episode of "Drag Race" when the show was aired on Logo. During that period, "Drag Race" typically produced between nine and 16 episodes per season. This meant that on a good year, RuPaul would take home around $700,000 per season for his multifaceted role as the host, head judge, mentor, and producer of "Drag Race."

RuPaul in Times Square in New York | Getty Images | Photo by Catherine McGann

Brand Endorsements

RuPaul's charismatic presence and market appeal have made him a sought-after collaborator for numerous brands, including MAC Cosmetics, Webex, Old Navy, and Google's Pixel product line. His involvement has extended to starring in advertisements and commercials for these companies. Moreover, RuPaul has effectively tapped into his dedicated fan base, using it as a platform to promote and sell a range of RuPaul-branded merchandise and products.

RuPaul Charles, during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater | Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

RuPaul's substantial wealth is evident not only in his income but also in his impressive collection of assets. In 2019, alongside husband Georges LeBar, he acquired a magnificent Beverly Hills mansion valued at a staggering $13.7 million, offering over 10,000 square feet of luxurious living space. Additionally, RuPaul has maintained ownership of a New York City apartment for over 25 years, initially procured for a modest $350,000. In 2007, he made a real estate investment of $600,000 in a stylish condo located in West Hollywood, California.

Instagram 4.4 million followers Twitter 1.2 million followers

RuPaul was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Getty Images | Photo by Albert L. Ortega

RuPaul identifies as gay and has been in a committed relationship with Georges LeBar since 1994. The couple met at a nightclub in New York City and finally tied the knot in January 2017. LeBar, a painter, and ranch owner in Wyoming, shares RuPaul's life and has been a source of support and love throughout their enduring partnership.

RuPaul Andre Charles, renowned as RuPaul was born on November 17, 1960, in San Diego, California. Raised by his mother, Ernestine "Tony" Charles, after his parents' divorce, RuPaul embarked on a remarkable career journey that would ultimately redefine the world of entertainment.

In the 1980s, RuPaul initially ventured into the world of filmmaking and music, finding success as a struggling musician and filmmaker. His breakthrough came in 1989 when he was cast as an extra, dancing in the B-52s' music video "Love Shack." This pivotal moment propelled him into the spotlight.

However, RuPaul's most significant contribution to entertainment is "RuPaul's Drag Race," the reality TV competition show he created and hosts. Premiering in 2009, the show has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated global fan base.

RuPaul has garnered numerous awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career. In 1993, he clinched a Billboard Music Award for his hit single "Supermodel (You Better Work)," earning the coveted title of #1 Dance Single. His contribution to the world of reality television was also highly celebrated. RuPaul secured Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, all for his outstanding hosting of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Additionally, his dedication to promoting LGBTQ+ representation was recognized with a GLAAD Media Award in 2010 for Outstanding Reality Program on "RuPaul's Drag Race." The Critics' Choice Real TV Award acknowledged the show as the Best Competition Series in 2019. Lastly, RuPaul's influence extended beyond television, as evidenced by his 2022 Tony Award win for Best Musical with "A Strange Loop," further cementing his status as an entertainment icon.

Does RuPaul have a wax figure?

Yes, RuPaul has a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, a tribute to his significant influence and standing in the entertainment industry.

Has RuPaul been featured on the cover of magazines?

Yes, RuPaul has graced the covers of various magazines, including Vanity Fair and Paper, highlighting his iconic status in pop culture.

