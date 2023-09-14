Name Ronaldinho Net Worth $90 Million Salary $10 Million+ Annual Income $20 Million+ Sources of Income Football and endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 21, 1980 Age 43 years Nationality Brazil Profession Football player

Retired Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho boasts a substantial net worth of $90 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Hailing from Porto Alegre, Brazil, Ronaldinho's incredible soccer skills earned him recognition as one of the best players in the world. His illustrious career saw him win two FIFA World Player of the Year awards (in 2004 and 2005) and play a pivotal role in Brazil's 2002 World Cup victory alongside Ronaldo and Rivaldo.

Ronaldinho's wealth primarily stems from his remarkable career in football. He started as a young talent at Gremio and made his debut for Brazil's national team at just 17. His journey continued with stints at Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Milan, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro, and Fluminense where he showcased his extraordinary skills, scored numerous goals, and earned significant salaries.

Additionally, Ronaldinho enjoyed lucrative brand endorsements from companies selling sports products and video games. His massive social media following, exceeding 50 million on Instagram alone, allows him to command high fees for personal appearances and sponsored posts.

Ronaldinho's salary

Ronaldinho's meteoric rise in the football world also translated into soaring salaries. His transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona ahead of the 2003-2004 season marked a turning point in his career. During his tenure at Barcelona, Ronaldinho earned a staggering $10 million per season, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid footballers globally. Subsequently, in 2008, Ronaldinho embarked on another significant move, this time to AC Milan. This transfer brought him an impressive annual salary of $9 million, spanning over a three-year contract.

Brand endorsements

In 2006, Ronaldinho's endorsements, including deals with Coca-Cola, earned him $20 million. However, he lost his Coca-Cola sponsorship in 2014, costing him $700,000 annually. He maintained endorsement partnerships with Nike, EA, and numerous other brands, bolstering his income. Ronaldinho graced the cover of EA's FIFA Football game five times.

Ronaldinho's extravagant lifestyle is exemplified by his impressive car collection, featuring high-end vehicles like Lamborghini Aventador, Porsche Carerra S, Ferrari 458, Bugatti Veyron, Hummer H2, and Audi R8. He also owns several luxurious properties worldwide, including homes in Greece, Barcelona, Florida, Brazil, and Lake Como (Italy).

Ronaldinho, whose full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, was born on March 21, 1980, in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. From a young age, he displayed an incredible football talent and quickly rose through the ranks of youth football in Brazil. His exceptional skills and flair on the field caught the attention of football fans worldwide. At that time, he was hailed as "Brazil's best young hope" and had already started making a name for himself in the football world.

His journey began at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2001, where he spent two remarkable seasons, establishing himself as one of Europe's premier talents. However, it was his move to FC Barcelona in 2003 that defined his legacy. Ronaldinho became the emblematic figure of the club, enchanting fans with his mesmerizing dribbling and free-kick prowess, and capturing numerous titles, including La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. In 2008, he embarked on a new adventure with AC Milan, contributing significantly to the club's success in Serie A and various competitions.

Ronaldinho has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards and accolades throughout his illustrious football career. Some of the notable honors include:

FIFA World Player of the Year (2004, 2005): Ronaldinho was twice awarded the FIFA World Player of the Year Ballon d'Or (2005) FIFA 100: Ronaldinho was included in Pele's FIFA 100 list, which recognizes the greatest living football players.

What is Ronaldinho's full name, and where was he born?

Ronaldinho's full name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira and he was born in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

How many appearances and goals did Ronaldinho have in his football career?

Ronaldinho made a total of 853 appearances for both club and country combined. He scored an impressive 328 goals during his career, resulting in a goalscoring average of 0.38 per game.

Did Ronaldinho face any legal issues during his career?

Yes, Ronaldinho faced legal issues, including tax problems that led to the confiscation of his passports. He was also detained in Paraguay in 2020 for possessing a fake passport.