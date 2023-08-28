|Name
|Rob McElhenney
|Net Worth
|$50 million
|Salary
|$400,000+
|Annual Income
|$5 Million+
|Sources of Income
|Acting, Investments, and Production
|Gender
|Male
|Date of Birth
|April 14, 1977
|Age
|46 years old
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Writer, Actor, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Television producer
Rob McElhenney, the versatile American actor and creator, commands an impressive net worth of $50 million. His multifaceted career in the entertainment industry, spanning acting, writing, directing, and producing, has significantly contributed to his financial success. A key highlight of his journey is his pivotal role in the popular American sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," which has played a central role in boosting his earnings and prominence.
What are Rob McElhenney's sources of income?
Rob McElhenney has amassed his wealth primarily through his diverse roles in the entertainment industry. His contributions extend beyond acting, as he's involved in writing, directing, producing, and creating content for various projects. His creative involvement in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and other film and television ventures have contributed significantly to his income.
Rob McElhenney's salary
In the initial season of the widely acclaimed series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Rob McElhenney garnered attention not only as an actor but also as a creator. During this period, he earned a reported salary of $70,000 (approximately £59,000) per episode. While this compensation might have been considered relatively modest in comparison to the industry's norms, the show's rapid ascent to popularity has undoubtedly led to substantial increases in his earnings. As McElhenney's role evolved and the series achieved immense success, his salary undoubtedly reflects his status as a prominent figure in the entertainment landscape.
Brand endorsements and businesses
Apart from his acting career, Rob McElhenney has ventured into business partnerships. In 2020, he joined forces with actor Ryan Reynolds to purchase the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC. Their ownership has led to notable achievements for the club, including promotion to League Two. Additionally, McElhenney is a co-founder of the entertainment-tech company Adim, which utilizes blockchain technology to empower creators. In 2023, he also acquired a stake in the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team.
Rob McElhenney’s assets
Real estate
Rob McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, have made strategic real estate acquisitions. They purchased a 4-bedroom gated home in Sherman Oaks, California, for $2.1 million in 2008. However, they sold it for $2.5 million in 2018. They also invested in "Skinner's Bar" in Philadelphia, renaming it "Mac's Tavern."
Rob McElhenney's business ventures
Beyond his acting and producing roles, McElhenney has ventured into business endeavors. He co-founded the entertainment-tech company Adim, which utilizes blockchain technology to empower creators. Moreover, his partnership with actor Ryan Reynolds resulted in the acquisition of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football team.
In 2023, McElhenney expanded his horizons by acquiring a 24% stake in the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team. This venture not only diversifies his investment portfolio but also demonstrates his interest in the world of sports beyond the entertainment industry.
Rob McElhenney’s net worth over the years
|2023
|$55 Million
|2021
|$44 Million
|2020
|$40 Million
|2019
|$36 Million
Rob McElhenney’s Social Media following
|1.6 million followers
|1.1 million followers
|1.7K followers
Early life
Rob McElhenney's journey to success began on April 14, 1977, when he was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Growing up in Philadelphia, McElhenney attended high school and eventually pursued higher education at Temple University. However, it was a casual conversation with a close friend, Joseph Dougherty Jr., that sparked the idea that would lead to the creation of his iconic show, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." This pivotal moment marked the beginning of his journey in the entertainment industry, one that would make him a notable figure both in front of and behind the camera.
Rob McElhenney's awards and achievements
Despite the unconventional nature of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the show has garnered a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. It has received nominations for awards like the Critics' Choice Television Award and the Satellite Award. The show's success is a testament to McElhenney's skills as a writer, actor, and creator.
Beyond his work on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," McElhenney's involvement in other projects has also earned him praise. His creation and starring role in the Apple TV+ web series "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" showcases his versatility and ability to tackle different genres. Additionally, his executive producer role in the FX sports documentary "Welcome to Wrexham" further underscores his impact on the industry.
FAQs
Which racing team does Rob McElhenney co-own?
Rob McElhenney is among the investors backing the Formula One racing team Alpine.2.
Which football team does Rob McElhenney co-own?
Rob McElhenney has invested in the Wrexham Welsh football team.
Who is Rob McElhenney's business partner in Wrexham A.F.C?
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is Rob McElhenney's business partner in Wrexham A.F.C.