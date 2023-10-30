Name Ridley Scott Net Worth $400 Million Salary $10 Million + Annual Income $100 Million + Sources of Income Production and direction Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 30, 1937 Age 85 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Producer, director, production designer

Known for films across genres such as "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "House of Gucci," filmmaker Ridley Scott, has amassed a $400 million net worth, through a career spanning almost five decades. He started off designing sets for television shows such as "Z-Cars" and "Out of the Unknown," before his directorial debut came in 1965 with "Adam Adamant Lives!" In 1968, he founded RSA (Ridley Scott Associates), marking his beginnings as a commercial director. His illustrious career is marked by iconic films like "Blade Runner," "Alien," "Gladiator," and "The Martian."

Scott owns RSA (Ridley Scott Associates), a highly successful commercial production company, and also Scott Free Productions. Through these ventures, filmmaking remains Scott's main source of income. RSA collaborates with various brands and clients on advertising campaigns. "Alien" marked Scott's breakthrough in the film industry, grossing over $104 million worldwide. The film not only launched Sigourney Weaver's career but also became a sci-fi classic. Although it initially faced mixed critical reception and modest box office earnings, "Blade Runner" is now considered a cinematic masterpiece, with critics worldwide recognizing its significance. "Thelma & Louise" (1991) proved to be one of Ridley Scott's most commercially successful works, grossing over $45 million at the box office. "The Martian" was a critical and commercial triumph, generating over $630 million in global box office revenue.

Ridley Scott's salary

Ridley Scott commands a remarkable salary, amassing an annual income exceeding $100 million. His diverse ventures in the film industry, along with the substantial revenue generated by his commercial production company RSA, contribute to these earnings.

Scott's real estate holdings include a former property in Malibu, an English-style cottage home, which he sold for around $11.5 million in 2006. The residence features 4,000 square feet of living space, and four bedrooms.

Scott was born on November 30, 1937, in South Shields, County Durham, England. It is believed that Scott's exposure to the industrial landscapes of his childhood, coupled with his early fascination with science fiction, sowed the seeds for his iconic film "Blade Runner." Ridley Scott has been married twice. His first marriage was to Felicity Heywood in 1964, which lasted until 1974. During their marriage, they had two sons. Both of these sons later pursued careers in film direction and worked for Ridley's production company, RSA (Ridley Scott Associates). In 1979, Scott married Sandy Watson, an advertising executive, with whom he had a child before their divorce in 1989. As of 2020, Ridley Scott was in a relationship with actress Giannina Facio, who has also appeared in several of his films. He also has a daughter named Jordan Scott from his marriage to Sandy Watson. Ridley Scott has experienced significant personal loss, as both his brother Frank, who passed away at the age of 45 from cancer, and his brother Tony, who died by suicide at the age of 68.

Has Ridley Scott directed any films based on true events?

Yes, Ridley Scott has directed films based on true events, including "Black Hawk Down" (2001) and "American Gangster" (2007).

How many commercials did Ridley Scott estimate he worked on?

Ridley Scott estimated that he worked on roughly 2,700 commercials.

What significant purchase did Ridley Scott and his brother Tony make in 1995?

In 1995, Ridley Scott and his brother Tony Scott bought Shepperton Studios for $14 million.