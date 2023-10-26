Name Richard Roundtree Net Worth $2 Million Salary $50,000- $200,000 + Sources of Income Modeling and acting Gender Female Date of Birth Jul 9, 1942 Age 81 years Nationality American Profession Model, actor

What is Richard Roundtree's net worth?

Also Read: Popular DJ Jimmy Savile Was Exposed as a Sexual Predator After His Death; Here's His Net Worth

Known for his iconic on-screen persona of "Shaft," a character later portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree, the American actor and former model, has forged a successful career with 150 acting credits, to earn a $2 million net worth. His portrayal of private detective John Shaft in the 1971 film, earned him a Golden Globe nomination and the distinction of being dubbed "the first black action hero." Roundtree's journey started with the Negro Ensemble Company resulting in his big-screen debut and subsequent reprisals of the "Shaft" character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Roundtree (@officialrichardroundtree)

What are Richard Roundtree's sources of income?

Richard Roundtree gained widespread recognition and financial success through his work in films. Apart from "Shaft," Roundtree has appeared in numerous television series throughout his career. His filmography includes "Speed Racer," which grossed $44 million, "Brick" with a box office collection of $2 million, "Boat Trip," bringing in $8.6 million, and the 2000 iteration of "Shaft," which earned $70.4 million. His roles in TV shows such as "Outlaws," "Generations," "Soul Food," "Desperate Housewives," "Heroes," and "Family Reunion" have also contributed to his income. Roundtree lent his voice to various projects, including voicing the title character in the 1998 video game "Akuji the Heartless."

Also Read: From 'Black Hawk Down' to 'Munich': Eric Bana's Diverse Career Journey and Net Worth

Richard Roundtree on set of the movie "Shaft's Big Score!", circa 1972 | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Richard Roundtree's salary

Also Read: From Walking the Ramp as Supermodel to Organizing Yoga Retreats: Rachel Hunter's Life and Net Worth

Roundtree's roles in films not only brought him fame but also contributed significantly to his earnings. He earned $200,000 for his role in "Inchon," according to IMDb. "Shaft's Big Score!" and "Earthquake" each brought him $50,000 and the iconic portrayal in "Shaft" (1971) earned him $12,500.

Richard Roundtree on the catwalk during One For The Boys Fashion Ball | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

Real estate and other assets

Richard Roundtree owns a residential property in Grass Valley, California, which he purchased in 2002 for $470,000. The home spans 2,768 square feet and includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Social media following

Instagram 28,600 Followers Facebook 2,200 Followers

Richard Roundtree and Samuel L Jackson take part in SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of 'Shaft' | Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Personal life

Richard Roundtree was born on July 9, 1942, in New Rochelle, New York. He married Mary Jane Grant on November 27, 1963, and they welcomed two children before their divorce in late 1973. Following this, he had a relationship with Cathy Lee Crosby, an actress and television personality. In September 1980, Roundtree married Karen M. Ciernia. Unfortunately, this marriage also ended in divorce in 1998, although they have three children together. In a surprising turn of events, in 1993, Roundtree was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump in his right breast. He received chemotherapy and radiation treatments and underwent a double mastectomy. He initially kept his diagnosis a secret, but later became an advocate for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and the Know Your Score men's healthcare initiative.

Awards and recognotion

In 1972, he received a Golden Globe nomination for Most Promising Newcomer - Male for "Shaft."

In 1994, Roundtree was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award at the MTV Movie Awards for his work in the "Shaft" series.

In 2011, the African-American Film Critics Association presented him with a Legacy Award in recognition of his contributions to the film industry.

He received two NAACP Image Award nominations: Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for "Shaft" in 1971 and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "413 Hope St." in 1998.

In 1991, Richard Roundtree earned a "Soap Opera Digest" Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor: Daytime for his role in "Generations."

His performance in the web series "Diary of a Single Mom" earned him an Indie Series Award nomination for Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in 2010.

In 2021, he was the recipient of the Glenn Strange Honorary Award from the New Mexico Film Critics, acknowledging his outstanding contributions to the world of cinema.

FAQs

Did Richard Roundtree pave the way for African-American actors in action movies?

Yes, Richard Roundtree made history as one of the first African-American action movie heroes, inspiring future generations of actors.

Was Richard Roundtree involved in sports before becoming an actor?

Yes, Richard Roundtree was a standout athlete in college, participating in football and basketball.

Has Richard Roundtree appeared in music videos?

He has, including the iconic "You Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer, showcasing his cultural influence.

More from MARKETREALIST

Ian Gillan's Relationship With Deep Purple was Marked by Multiple Comebacks; Here's His Net Worth

What Is Former Playboy Model Jenny McCarthy's Net Worth?