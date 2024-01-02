Name Janet Roach Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth August 16, 1958 Age 65 Years Nationality Australia Profession Screenwriter and Actor

Also Read: Versatile Actor and Model Léa Seydoux Is Among the Highest-Paid Stars in France; What’s Her Net Worth?

Actor Janet Roach boasts a substantial net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth has been primarily amassed through her successful career as a property developer and her ventures in reality television. Her primary source of income comes from her appearance on the popular reality show, “The Real Housewives of Melbourne” as well as her successful business ventures. Janet Roach initiated her professional journey in the corporate world, gaining valuable experience working for esteemed companies. Her expertise and business acumen set the stage for her to establish her venture—the Janet Roach Real Estate" agency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Roach (@janetroachhw)

Janet Roach has earned a significant income through her role as a cast member on the popular reality series, "The Real Housewives of Melbourne." As a self-made woman, Roach has made a considerable fortune in property development. Her recent projects include a massive over-55 lifestyle village in Mildura, Australia. Roach's first husband owned the famous Chasers Nightclub, which is now the popular Love Machine nightclub. Her son Paul is currently running this establishment. Roach is an avid auction hunter, participating in annual auctions to acquire precious gems and antiques, adding to her asset portfolio. Roach has ventured into entrepreneurship by launching Raw Essentials, a medicinal tea range. A portion of the sales from this venture goes towards aiding the treatment of burn patients.

Also Read: What Is Reality TV Star Kathy Wakile’s Net Worth?

Janet Roach from The Real Housewives of Melbourne attends the TAG Heuer Grand Prix Party | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Barbour

Also Read: How Rich Is Grammy-Award-Winning Singer Miguel Jontel Pimentel?

"The Real Housewives of Melbourne" star Janet Roach and partner Sam Gance secured a record-breaking $43 million Toorak mega-mansion, the most expensive ever sold in Australia, per So Dramatic! The five-bedroom property boasts seven living spaces, a private bar, a resort-style pool, a cinema, a gym, and a tennis court. Sam Gance won the private auction against another bidder. The mansion, purchased from Blue Energy founder Mark Healey, marks a pinnacle in luxurious living. While not the highest price in Melbourne, its luxury, cinematic potential, and Roach's reality TV prominence make it a standout asset, promising an exciting addition to future "Real Housewives of Melbourne" episodes.

Instagram 79.4K Followers Facebook 26K Followers Twitter 22.9K Followers

Jackie Gillies, Chyka Keebaugh, Lydia Schiavello, Janet Roach, Gamble Breaux, Gina Liano, and Pettifleur Berenger | Getty Images | Photo by Caroline McCredie

Janet Roach, born on August 16, 1958, in Gympie, Queensland, is the daughter of Bevan (deceased) and Audrey Roach. Following her father's injury, the family relocated to Brisbane, marking their first experience in the city. Janet Roach attended Donvale High School in Donvale, Victoria, during her teenage years and later Methodist Ladies' College.

Having been twice divorced, she navigated the complexities of relationships while maintaining a strong bond with her two sons, Paul and Jake. Jake's survival from a severe fire accident, enduring third-degree burns on 70% of his body, highlights Roach's strength as a mother and her family's enduring closeness.

Academy Awards, USA (1986):

Nominee for Best Writing, Screenplay based on "Material from Another Medium"

BAFTA Awards (1986):

Winner of the BAFTA Film Award for Best Screenplay: Adapted

David di Donatello Awards (1986): Nominee for Best Foreign Screenplay (Migliore Sceneggiatura Straniera)

Golden Globes, USA (1986): Nominee for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (1985): Nominee for Best Screenplay

National Society of Film Critics Awards, USA (1986): Nominee for Best Screenplay, tied for 3rd place

Writers Guild of America, USA (1986): Winner of the WGA Award (Screen) for Best Screenplay based on "Material from Another Medium"

Is Janet Roach a globetrotter?

Yes, Janet Roach is a globetrotter.

What is her message to women worldwide?

Janet Roach inspires women globally to pursue their dreams fearlessly, encouraging them to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

What notable screenplays has Janet Roach worked on?

Janet Roach, following her work on "Prizzi's Honor," contributed to numerous screenplays. Notably, she wrote the first draft of "The First Wives Club" for executive Sherry Lansing.

More from MARKETREALIST

From 'Amistad' to 'Gladiator': What Is Oscar-Nominated Actor Djimon Hounsou's Net Worth?

What Is the Two-Time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso’s Net Worth?