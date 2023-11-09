Name Rande Gerber Net Worth $400 million Annual Income $34 million+ Sources of Income Acting and business Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 27, 1962 Age 61 years Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, businessperson, model

American entrepreneur and former model Rande Gerber has a whopping net worth of $400 million. His wealth stems from his successful ventures in the hospitality industry, real estate, the Gerber Group, and more. He is the owner and operator of a chain of bars and lounges called Midnight Oil. His two brothers, Scott and Kenny, also work for the company.

As the proprietor of the Midnight Oil chain, a network of vibrant bars and lounges, Gerber is a well-known figure in the nightlife industry. He has also played a pivotal role in the creation of Casamigos Tequila, a venture he co-founded with iconic figures like George Clooney and Michael Meldman. This endeavor proved extraordinarily lucrative when Diageo acquired Casamigos Tequila for a staggering $1 billion in 2017. Reports suggest that Gerber earns an estimated annual salary of approximately $34 million.

In January 2019, Gerber, along with his partners Michael Meldman, Jeff Shell and Jay Sures unveiled their acquisition of the iconic Nate 'n Al of Beverly Hills. Their intent was not merely to secure the restaurant but also to ensure its continued operation.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have built an impressive real estate portfolio over the years. Their acquisitions include a Malibu oceanfront home purchased in 1998 for $1.85 million, later listed for sale at $7.5 million in 2019. In 1999, they acquired a massive Malibu oceanfront property for $4.8 million, expanding it in 2015 with an adjacent $50.5 million purchase, creating a 6-acre compound. In 2018, they sold half of the property for $45 million. They acquired musician Ryan Tedder's Beverly Hills mansion in 2017 for $11.625 million. The couple previously owned properties in Los Cabos, Mexico, and a 23-acre Malibu hilltop estate, bought in 2014 for $6 million and sold for $13.3 million in 2016.

Gerber was born on April 27, 1962, and raised in Hewlett, New York. He completed high school at Hewlett High School in 1980. Later, he pursued a higher education at the University of Arizona, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing. He is the son of Jordan Gerber and Ellen Peckman and comes from a background of Russian-Jewish descent. Gerber has been married to supermodel Cindy Crawford since May 29, 1998. They have two children, a son named Presley Walker Gerber and a daughter named Kaia Jordan Gerber. Both of their children have ventured into modeling from a young age.

What did Rande Gerber do before his business ventures?

Rande Gerber had a successful modeling career, collaborating with renowned brands like Calvin Klein and Guess.

Has Rande Gerber been involved in designing luxury condominiums?

Yes, Rande Gerber has collaborated with prominent architects and designers to create luxury condominiums, including "The Element" in Miami.

How did Rande Gerber and George Clooney's friendship begin?

Rande Gerber and George Clooney first crossed paths in the 1990s through a mutual friend, leading to a lasting friendship and successful business partnership.

