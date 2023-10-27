Name Ramzan Kadyrov Net Worth $100 Million Salary $80,000+ Annual Income $10 Million+ Sources of Income Politics Gender Male Date of Birth October 5, 1976 Age 47 Years Nationality Chechnya Profession Politician

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Head of the Chechen Republic, boasts a substantial net worth estimated at $100 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth has been a subject of scrutiny, primarily due to his alleged misappropriation of federal subsidies intended for Chechnya. He is the founder of Fight Club Akhmat, named after his father, which may generate additional income.

Ramzan Kadyrov attends a reception marking National Unity Day on November 4, 2018 | Getty Images | Photo by Mikhail Svetlov

According to various reports, Kadyrov is alleged to have accumulated substantial personal wealth by misappropriating federal subsidies intended for Chechnya. Russia provides significant financial support, amounting to $6.5 billion annually, to cover a substantial portion of the country's operating budgets and infrastructure development. It is claimed that Kadyrov diverts some of these funds, funneling them through the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation, a purported charity, to cover expenses related to public buildings, vehicles, and other aspects of his lifestyle. Kadyrov's rise to power within Chechnya has also potentially contributed to his income. He began his political career as the First Deputy Prime Minister and subsequently served as the acting Prime Minister after Sergey Abramov's resignation in March 2006.

Ramzan Kadyrov attends a State Council meeting at Grand Kremlin Palace | Getty Images | Photo by Sasha Mordovets

Salary

As the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov draws an official annual salary of approximately $80,000, which reflects his prominent political position.

The Kadyrov family indirectly acquires funds through the Akhmad Kadyrov Fund, an opaque foundation that presents itself as a charity. This fund is overseen by Kadyrov's mother, Ayman. Ramzan Kadyrov's assets include ownership of at least one mansion in the United Arab Emirates. His family reportedly owns multiple properties, with his second wife, Fatima Khazuyeva, possessing three apartments in Moscow valued at $5 million. Furthermore, he is renowned for his remarkable car collection, including a rare $2 million Lamborghini Reventón, one of only 20 ever produced.

Ramzan Kadyrov takes the oath during a swearing ceremony. | Getty Images | Photo by Dima Korotayev



Ramzan Kadyrov's personal life

Born on October 5, 1976, in Tsentaroy, Checheno-Ingush ASSR, Soviet Union, Ramzan Kadyrov is the son of Akhmad Kadyrov, the former President of Chechnya, who tragically fell victim to an assassination in 2004. Kadyrov is married to Medni Musaevna, a fashion designer, and they are parents to 12 children. Notably, Kadyrov is a proponent of polygamy and is rumored to have two additional wives, Fatima Khazuyeva and Aminat Akhmadova. His passions encompass horse racing, boxing, and mixed martial arts, leading him to establish the Fight Club Akhmat in 2014. However, his involvement in mixed martial arts has sparked controversy, particularly due to his association with an event featuring underage children.

Did Ramzan Kadyrov win a libel suit related to the murder of Natalia Estemirova?

Yes, in 2009, Kadyrov won a civil libel suit against Memorial head Orlov, who was ordered to retract a statement implicating him in Estemirova's murder.

Why did Ramzan Kadyrov switch sides during the Chechen conflict?

Kadyrov's shift was likely influenced by personal ambition, a desire to address the dire situation in Chechnya, and concerns about the rising Wahhabi influence in the insurgency.

Has the Kremlin allowed Kadyrov to promote his conservative Islamic views in Chechnya?

Yes, Kadyrov's administration has implemented strict Islamic measures like requiring women to wear veils and prohibiting alcohol despite Russia's secular constitution.

