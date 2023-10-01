Name Paul Simon Net Worth $200 Million Salary $5-10 Million Annual Income $20 Million + Sources of Income Composer, musician and producer Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 13, 1941 Age 81 years Nationality American Profession Musician, record producer, singer-songwriter, actor

Known for his music career spanning six decades and for his work as part of the folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkel, Paul Simon is one of the most celebrated American musicians of the 20th century, with a $200 million net worth. As a part of Simon & Garfunkel, he produced legendary tracks like "The Sound of Silence" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," while he gave hits like "Graceland" after going solo. He has also given music for movies such as "The Graduate" and collaborated with artists across the globe as well as legends like Bob Dylan.

What are Paul Simon’s sources of income?

Simon's music has remained a key resource for his earnings for more than 70 years, as album sales, ongoing royalties from his extensive catalog, and revenue from live performances generate regular income. In 2021, Paul Simon made headlines by selling his complete music catalog to Sony Music Publishing for a staggering $250 million.

At the age of 79, Simon still earns from his catalog encompassing both his solo work and collaborations with Garfunkel. His music consistently attracts nearly 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify, which is much higher than Bob Dylan's 10 million monthly listeners.

Paul Simon’s assets and real estate

In 2012, Simon and his wife ventured into New Canaan, Connecticut, where they acquired an expansive 32-acre property for approximately $16 million. They then decided to list the New Canaan property for sale in April 2019 for $14 million, but finally sold it for $10.8 million in 2022. The couple also own a duplex located in a celebrity-favorite building on the prestigious Upper West Side of New York City. Their neighbors in this exclusive locale include renowned figures like Lorne Michaels and Robert De Niro. The couple also possesses a breathtaking 30-acre oceanfront estate in the scenic town of Montauk within the Hamptons, and a 10-acre ranch property located in Allen, Texas.

Social media following

Instagram 151,000 followers Facebook 1.8 Million followers Twitter 56,700 Followers

Personal life

Paul Simon's musical journey took a significant turn when, during his high school years at Fairfax High School, he met Art Garfunkel, his future bandmate. They drew inspiration from artists like The Everly Brothers and Woody Guthrie. While they initially gained attention as Tom & Jerry when signed with the Big Records label, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's enduring fame came under the name Simon & Garfunkel. In 1992, Paul Simon found lasting love when he married singer Edie Brickell. Their union has been blessed with three children, and they remain happily married, with Paul being 25 years older than Edie.

Awards and recognition

Simon won the Grammy Award in 1968, 1970, 1975, 1986, and 1987. He has also bagged an award for the Best Original Score for "The Graduate."

FAQs

What happened to Paul Simon's hearing?

Paul Simon experienced a sudden deterioration in the hearing in his left ear while recording of Seven Psalms and later lost most of his hearing.

Why did Art Garfunkel leave Paul Simon?

Art Garfunkel left Paul Simon partially due to tension arising from Simon's release of a solo single, 'True or False,' under the name 'True Taylor,' which Garfunkel perceived as a betrayal.

How many marriages has Paul Simon had?

He has been married three times.

