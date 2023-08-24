Name Nick Cannon Net Worth $50 Million Salary $20 Million Annual Income $10 Million Sources of Income Actor, Television personality, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 8, 1980 Age 42 years Nationality United States of America Profession Comedian, Record producer, Actor, Musician, Presenter, Television producer, Writer, Rapper, Singer, TV Personality



With a diverse career that spans television, film, music, and entrepreneurship, Nick Cannon has achieved a substantial net worth of $50 million. A versatile American actor, television host, and entrepreneur, Cannon has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. His notable television shows, including his hosting role on the popular show "America's Got Talent" and his creation "Wild 'N Out," have played a pivotal role in shaping his success.

Nick Cannon's diverse career has led to multiple streams of income across various entertainment platforms. His primary sources of earnings include television hosting, acting, music, entrepreneurship, and producing.

Nick Cannon's salary

Nick Cannon's impressive career has brought him substantial earnings, particularly from his roles as a television host and producer. Hosting "The Masked Singer" alone reportedly earns him over $20 million per season. During his tenure on "America's Got Talent," he earned approximately $70,000 per episode. Cannon's salaries from these high-profile hosting gigs, combined with his other ventures, contribute significantly to his overall net worth.

Nick Cannon's brand endorsements

Nick Cannon's multifaceted career has not only brought him fame and fortune but also numerous brand endorsement opportunities. He has collaborated with a range of companies, leveraging his popularity and influence to promote various products and causes. Some of the brands that he has worked with or currently has contracts with include Boost Mobile, Express Smile Atlanta, Honda, and Honda Civic. These partnerships not only contribute to his income but also enhance his brand image.

Nick Cannon owns a production company, NCredible Productions, which has been involved in various successful projects. Additionally, Cannon's ownership of the "Wild 'N Out" brand showcases his entrepreneurial prowess. In terms of real estate, Nick Cannon owns a range of properties, including his impressive $9 million Bel Air home in Los Angeles. Cannon's car collection includes a fleet of luxury vehicles such as a Ferrari 458 Italia and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Nick Cannon’s Social Media following

Instagram 6.1 million followers Facebook 6.1 million followers Twitter 4.5 million followers



Nick Cannon's early life

Born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California, Nick Cannon's journey to success began at an early age. He showed his talents and comedic abilities as a child, performing comedy on his father's local cable access TV show. Despite challenges, including his association with a street gang during his teenage years, Cannon channeled his energies into pursuing his passion for entertainment. Cannon's breakthrough arrived with his role on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show "All That." Subsequently, he starred in movies like "Drumline," "Love Don't Cost A Thing," "Shall We Dance," and "Bobby," earning accolades and recognition for his performances.

From winning the Breakthrough Actor of the Year Award at the Cannes Film Festival for "Bobby" to receiving nominations for Teen Choice Awards and NAACP Image Awards, his versatility as an entertainer shines through. He also set a Guinness World Record for being the youngest TV show host in the U.S. with "Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out." Beyond his professional ventures, he is actively engaged in philanthropic efforts, partnering with organizations such as "A Place Called Home" and the "Alzheimer's Association."

Who is Nick Cannon's ex-wife?



Nick Cannon's ex-wife is singer Mariah Carey.

How long were Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey together?

Cannon and Carey were married from 2008 to 2016.

What exactly does Nick Cannon do?



Nick Cannon is a TV and radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, philanthropist, children's book author, and activist.

