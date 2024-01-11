Name Natalia Dyer Net Worth $4 Million Annual Income $2 Million+ Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth January 13, 1995 Age 28 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actress

Natalia Dyer, the American actress renowned for her role in "Stranger Things," boasts a net worth of $4 million. Besides the series' success, the actress has appeared in popular films, including "Mountain Rest," "After Darkness," "Velvet Buzzsaw," and "Yes, God, Yes." Moreover, she appeared in James Bay's music video for "Wild Love" in 2018.

Dyer made her on-screen career with "Hannah Montana: The Movie" in 2009. She went on to contribute to film projects like "The Greening of Whitney Brown," "Blue Like Jazz," and "Don't Let Me Go." She later appeared in "I Believe in Unicorns," "After Darkness," "Velvet Buzzsaw," and "Tuscaloosa."

Dyer's breakthrough came in 2016 when she was cast as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series "Stranger Things." The show, a science fiction horror drama set in the 1980s, quickly became a global phenomenon. Her most recent TV project was "Based on a True Story," where she plays Chloe Lake, and the horror film "All Fun and Games."

Salary

In the debut season of "Stranger Things", Dyer earned $10,000 per episode, totaling approximately $80,000 for the entire season. During the second season, she made around $30,000 per episode. She received a raise in the third season, earning $250,000 per episode, making close to $2 million in that season alone.

Dyer was born on January 13, 1995, in Nashville, Tennessee. She studied performing arts at the Nashville School of the Arts. She later attended the New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study. She has been dating Charlie Heaton, her co-star in "Stranger Things," who plays the character Jonathan, Nancy Wheeler's boyfriend, in the series. She is also the proud owner of a Cavalier King Charles spaniel named Ozzy.

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

- Young Entertainer Awards 2017: Best Young Ensemble Cast - Television Series for "Stranger Things"

- Barcelona Planet Film Festival 2021: Best Actress Award for "Summer of '72"

- Prince of Prestige Academy Award 2020: Best Performance By an Actress for "Summer of '72"

When did Natalia Dyer make her feature film debut?

Natalia Dyer made her feature film debut in 2009, portraying Clarissa Granger in "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

What is Natalia Dyer’s most famous role?

Natalia Dyer gained widespread recognition for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Is Natalia Dyer married?

No, she is not married.

Who is Natalia Dyer dating?

She is dating her co-star Charlie Heaton.

