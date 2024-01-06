Name Steve Jones Net Worth $12.5 Million Sources of Income Album sales, acting, live performances DOB September 3, 1955 Age 68 Gender Male Nationality British Profession Singer, actor, musician, record Producer

Also Read: From 'Saturday Night Live' to 'Only Murders in the Building': Martin Short's Journey and Net Worth

Famously recognized as the drummer and co-founder of the punk rock band Sex Pistols, British-American rock guitarist, singer, and actor, Stephen Philip Jones better known as Steve Jones has an estimated net worth of $12.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He founded the band along with John Lydon, Sid Vicious, Glen Matlock, Wally Nightingale, Nick Kent, and Edward Tudorpole. After the Sex Pistols broke up, he started a new band called The Professionals with his old bandmate and fellow co-founder, Paul Cook. Jones then released two solo albums and collaborated with famous music artists like Johnny Thunders, Iggy Pop, Cheap Trick, Bob Dylan, and Thin Lizzy. In 1995, Jones created a supergroup called Neurotic Outsiders with established singers who were also members of Guns N' Roses and Duran Duran but it did not last long. Jones received 97th rank in the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time list of Rolling Stone in 2015.

Musician Steve Jones attends Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistol With Steve Jones at The GRAMMY Museum on January 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Rebecca Sapp

Playing the guitar or drums and producing music albums has remained Jones' main revenue-generating activity. Since the 1980s, Jones usually played through Marshall JCM 800 Stacks and used Musicman Amps and a Fender Super Reverb during the 1978 US Tour. Currently, Jones plays Hamer Sunburst double-cut guitars and prefers the White Les Paul Custom as his main guitar. Jones earns mainly from his shows, tours, concerts, acting, and collaborations.

Also Read: From Building a Successful Business to Earning Reality TV Fame: Chyka Keebaugh's Life and Net Worth

Musicians Steve Jones and Billy Idol perform live accoustically on stage during the opening of the Hey! Ho! Let's Go 40 Years Of The Ramones Celebration | Getty Images | Photo by Sean tSabhasaigh

In February 2004, Jones started a daily radio show in Los Angeles called Jonesy's Jukebox on Indie 103.1 FM. He had the freedom to do whatever he wanted without being told what to do. Later in 2015, Jonesy's Jukebox came back on the radio, this time on 95.5 KLOS in Los Angeles. From January 1, 2016, the show aired for five days a week, i.e. Monday to Friday. KLOS is a popular classic rock station that plays music from bands like Van Halen, Aerosmith, and Pink Floyd. Some of the most favored singles and albums by Jones include "Mercy," "Fire and Gasoline," "I Didn't See It Coming," "Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols," "The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle," and "Neurotic Disorders,"

Also Read: Investigation Unearths Fraudulent Scheme Luring Investors With Pre-IPO Opportunities

Born in Shepherd's Bush suburb within the London borough of Hammersmith, J spent most of his childhood with his mother and grandparents. He later got addicted to sex due to which none of his relationships lasted long. Jones later revealed in his autobiography "Lonely Boy" that he was sexually abused by his stepfather, Ron Dambagella which affected his education and he considered himself functionally illiterate even in his 40s. He credited the creation of his band, Sex Pistols as the only thing that brought him out of the crime. He had ended up in legal trouble and crimes 14 times and the authorities put him under their care, and he spent a year in a remand centre. Jones was a self-taught guitarist, mainly using Gibson Les Paul electric guitars when he started.

In the early 1990s, Jones stopped using drugs and alcohol by joining a 12-step program and turned fully vegetarian. In 2019, he suffered a heart attack which required surgery. Additionally, Jones has never been married but once dated Alycen Rowse. He worked as a DJ for many local radio stations in California and is also a big fan of Chelsea F.C. and has supported the team since his childhood.

He recently even played with Hollywood United F.C., a soccer team in Los Angeles. It's an amateur team with mostly popular celebrities and ex-pro soccer players.

Linda Ramone and Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols at Hollywood Forever on August 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California.|Getty Images|Photo by Erik Voake

Instagram 124,000 Followers Facebook 1,500 Followers YouTube 232 Subscribers

Actor Fred Armisen and musician Steve Jones perform on stage | Getty Images | Photo by Sean tSabhasaigh

Is Steve Jones married?

Jones once dated Alycen Rowse but never got married to anyone and is single.

What is the net worth of Steve Jones?

The estimated net worth of Steve Jones is $12.5 million.

What is Steve Jones' real name?

Jones was born as Stephen Philip Jones in Hammersmith, London.

Has Steve Jones appeared in any movies?

Jones has appeared in movies like "The Great Rock 'n' Roll Swindle," "Punk and Its Aftershocks," "D.O.A.," "Roseanne," "Mascara," and "Four Dogs Playing Poker."

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Reality TV Star Kathy Wakile's Husband and Entrepreneur Rich Wakile's Net Worth?

What Is Former NBC Sports Chairman Dick Ebersol's Net Worth?