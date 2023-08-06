Leah Marie Remini is a highly-talented American actress renowned for her memorable roles in popular television sitcoms. Born on June 15, 1970, she gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Carrie Heffernan in the CBS hit series The King of Queens from 1998 to 2007. Alongside her co-star Kevin James, Leah Marie Remini became a household name, showcasing her comedic prowess and endearing personality.

Image Source: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Leah Remini's net worth is estimated to be around $25 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. She gained fame for her iconic portrayal of Carrie Heffernan on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens. Additionally, from 2016 to 2019, she served as the host and co-producer of the Emmy-winning docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on A&E. Throughout her career, she has appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including Kevin Can Wait, Saved by the Bell, and Old School.

Leah Remini's acting journey began in 1988 with a guest appearance on Head of the Class and followed by a role on Who's the Boss? (1989). Subsequently, she starred alongside Halle Berry in Who's the Boss? a spin-off called Living Dolls, which aired for 12 episodes. In 1991, she portrayed Stacey Carosi in six episodes of Saved by the Bell. Her career continued to flourish as she appeared in various shows like Cheers, Friends, Evening Shade, and NYPD Blue, among others.

Image Source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Leah Remini achieved widespread recognition when she landed the role of Carrie Heffernan in the beloved sitcom King of Queens, which successfully ran for nine seasons and a total of 207 episodes from 1998 to 2007. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Kevin James was so compelling that they reunited for another CBS show, Kevin Can Wait, in 2017.

Aside from her television success, Leah co-hosted The Talk from 2010 to 2011 and demonstrated her dancing skills on Dancing with the Stars in 2013, finishing in fifth place. In addition to her TV work, Remini ventured into the movie industry, sharing the screen with renowned actors like Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilson, Ed Helms, Tracy Morgan, Jeff Garlin, and Natasha Lyonne.

Notably, in January 2020, Leah Remini's production company, No Seriously Productions, entered into a first-look deal with Critical Content to develop unscripted content. The first project under this collaboration is an anthology docuseries titled Seeking Justice, which sheds light on organizations involved in perpetuating physical, mental, and sexual abuse. Through her diverse contributions to the entertainment industry, Leah Remini has established herself as a multifaceted talent with a compelling dedication to storytelling.

Image Source: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Leah Remini was deeply involved with the Church of Scientology for over three decades. After leaving in 2013, she became a strong advocate against its practices, notably the disconnection policy. Her book Troublemaker achieved the number one spot on the 'The New York Times Best Sellers' list in 2015. In 2016, she hosted Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, a critically acclaimed docuseries that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award. Leah's unwavering commitment continues to raise awareness and demand transparency within the organization.

Leah Remini's main residence since 2003 has been a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Studio City, California. She purchased the property for $3.75 million, featuring 6 bedrooms and 9 baths on over 1.5 acres of land. By 2019, the estimated value of the house had risen to $8.5 million. In September 2022, Leah put the home on the market, listing it for just under $13 million.

