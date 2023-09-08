Name Khloe Kardashian Net Worth $60 Million Salary $15 Million Annual Income $1.5 Million Sources of Income Business, endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth June 27, 1984 Age 39 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Reality TV Star, Model

The American reality television star, socialite, and model Khloe Kardashian is the middle child in the Kardashian clan who became famous after appearing on the hit reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians". She has also appeared in some spin-offs like, "Khloe and Kim Take Miami" and "Khloe and Lamar." Today, Khloe Kardashian is worth $60 Million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Khloe Kardashian has over 311 million followers on Instagram and other social media platforms. She promotes many products on these platforms and earns up to $1 million for each post. Khloe Kardashian has made gross sales of over $50 million and earned a profit of up to $23 Million. Khloe has utilized her reach well and forged a pretty impressive business empire. She earns a stunning, $15 million annually from all her businesses, deals, and television appearances, as per The Things. Khloe has earned between $4 and $5 million from each season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In 2015, Kris Jenner negotiated with E! for a deal worth $100 million to see them release more seasons from 2017 to 2020. Khloe Kardashian walked away with around $16 million.

Khloe lives in her 9,300-square-foot luxury house located in Los Angeles, California. She bought this house for an astounding $14 million. She recently purchased another home in the Ashley Ridge neighborhood of Hidden Hills for around $17 million. The house features 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a game room, and many other amenities. Other assets include 7 more real estate properties, five cars, and three luxury yachts. She also owns stocks that are valued at $30 million. A few of her stocks include Walmart, AT&T, McDonald’s, and Mastercard.

Instagram 311 million followers Twitter 30.2 million followers Facebook 24 million followers

Khloe Alexandra Kardashian was born on June 27, 1984, to Kris and Robert Kardashian in Los Angeles, California. Kardashian attended a Catholic all-girls school in Los Angeles called the Marymount High School. However, she decided to leave school and enroll in homeschooling. In 2001, Kardashian suffered a traumatic brain injury in a car accident in which she went through the car window, and suffered a brain injury that affected her long-term memory. She lost her father, Robert Kardashian at the age of 18 to esophageal cancer. At the age of 19, she underwent an operation to get her melanoma removed from her face.

Kardashian was married to LA Lakers basketball player Lamar Odom. Their marriage ended in 2013 and two years later, Odom was found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada, she withdrew her pending divorce petition so that she could make medical decisions on his behalf. Their divorce was later finalized. Khloe Kardashian went on to have a daughter with Tristan Thompson, however, the man cheated on a pregnant Khloe, and the two split in 2019.

Kardashian has also appeared in an ad campaign by PETA called, "I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur." She is hugely drawn to theology and is a religious person who visits church often. Khloe Kardashian is also the godmother to Kim's daughter and her Niece, North West.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomas back together?

There are rumors that the ex-partner of Khloe Kardashian, with whom she had a kid named True has moved back into her home.

Did Khloe Kardashian go to college?

No, Khloe Kardashian never went to the college.

Did Khloe Kardashian have a baby?

Yes, she has a daughter, True, and a son Tatum.

