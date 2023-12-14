Name Kevin Jonas Net Worth $40 Million Sources of Income Acting, Music Gender Male Date of Birth November 5, 1987 Age 36 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Musician, Singer, Guitarist, Songwriter

Kevin Jonas, the American musician and actor, boasts a remarkable net worth of $40 million. He is popularly recognized as a member of the popular rock band, the Jonas Brothers. Besides Music, Kevin has founded the real estate development company, Jonas Werner, and has served as the CEO of The Blu Market company. He even launched the food app Yood in 2015.

View this post on Instagram

Kevin's journey to financial success began with the formation of the Jonas Brothers band in 2005. Despite initial setbacks with their debut album "It's About Time," the band's subsequent signing with Hollywood Records and releasing "Jonas Brothers" marked a turning point. Their music, tours, and merchandise became lucrative sources of income.

Capitalizing on their music fame, the Jonas Brothers ventured into television. They appeared on the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana" and the Disney Channel Original Movie "Camp Rock" and its sequel. They also had their reality TV series "Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream" and "Married to Jonas."

Following the Jonas Brothers' exit from Hollywood Records in May 2012, they acquired all rights to their music, providing a continuous revenue stream.

Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers

In 2018, Kevin put up his New Jersey mansion for sale at $2.5 million. The property was sold at $2.25 million. He also has his clothing line, Jonas WYLDE.



Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas

Kevin was born Paul Kevin Jonas II on November 5, 1987, in Teaneck, New Jersey. He was raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, alongside his three younger brothers, Joe, Nick, and Frankie. Kevin's journey to fame began when Columbia Records president Steven Greenberg noticed the musical talents of the Jonas Brothers, leading to their formation as a band in 2005.

In May 2007, while vacationing in the Bahamas, Kevin met Danielle Deleasa, who was also on vacation with her family. Danielle and Kevin tied the knot on December 19, 2009, at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. They have two daughters: Alena Rose Jonas, born on February 2, 2014, and Valentina Angelina Jonas, born on October 27, 2016.

-2013 Winner Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Male Reality/Variety Star - Married to Jonas (2012)

-2010 Winner Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor: Comedy - Jonas (Shared with Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas)

-2009 Winner Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor: Comedy - Jonas (Shared with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas)

-2008 Nominee Teen Choice Award for Choice Fanatic Fans (Shared with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas)

-2008 Winner Teen Choice Award for Choice Male Hottie (Shared with The Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas)

-2009 Nominee Astra Award for Favourite International Personality or Actor - Camp Rock (Shared with Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas)

-2010 Nominee Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award for Favorite International TV Star - Jonas (Shared with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas)

Does Kevin Jonas have a clothing line?

Yes, Kevin Jonas has a clothing line called Jonas WYLDE.

When did the Jonas Brothers rise to prominence?

The Jonas Brothers rose to prominence with the release of their self-titled album in 2007. Their breakthrough album, "Jonas Brothers," spawned hits like "S.O.S" and "When You Look Me in the Eyes."

Did Kevin Jonas and his wife have their reality TV show?

Yes, Kevin Jonas and his wife starred in their reality TV show, "Married to Jonas."

