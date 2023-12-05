Name Kellie Pickler Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Music and Acting Gender Female Date of Birth June 28, 1986 Age 37 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor

From being a celebrated country music artist to becoming a renowned TV personality, Kellie Pickler has done it all. She first gained recognition as a contestant on the fifth season of American Idol. After placing 6th in the competition, she went on to sign with 19 Recordings and BNA Records as a recording artist. Today, her net worth is $4 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kellie Pickler (@kelliepickler)

Pickler's music journey kicked off with "American Idol" (2006), where her country voice captured attention. The same year, she released her debut album, "Small Town Girl," which featured hits like "Red High Heels," making massive sales.

From 2017 to 2019, she co-hosted the daytime talk show, "Pickler & Ben." Her victory on the 2013 TV show, "Dancing with the Stars," brought her a lot of fame. She also appeared in films like "Christmas at Graceland" (2018).

In 2007, the "Still Feels Good Tour" saw her sharing the stage with Rascal Flatts. This was followed by the "Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour" alongside Brad Paisley and the "Love on the Inside Tour" with Sugarland, each contributing significantly to her income.

The "Fearless Tour" in 2009 alongside Taylor Swift made her a household name. Her collaboration with Rascal Flatts continued with the "American Living Unstoppable Tour" (2010) and the "Nothing Like This Tour" (2010).

Dancing With The Stars" Winner Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough attend The Grand Ole Opry | Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond

Kellie Pickler’s salary

In 2007, Kellie Pickler's work in "Are You Smarter Than The Fifth Grader?" earned her $50,000. Her participation in the Trace Adkins show brought in $20,000. Remarkably, her annual earnings in the same year soared to an impressive $1.1 million.

In 2010, Pickler bought a 4,865-square-foot, 4-bedroom residence in Nashville, Tennessee, for $1.435 million. In 2023, she listed it for sale for $2.89 million.

Moreover, she owns a luxurious motorhome which includes amenities such as a dog kennel and mini spa. In 2011, this property was even featured on the HGTV show "Celebrity Motor Homes."

Tell me a funny old wives tale and I'll share it on @SXMTheHighway — kellie pickler (@kelliepickler) December 27, 2022

Instagram 549K Followers Facebook 1.7 Million Followers Twitter 1.1 Million Followers

Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler attend the Build Series to discuss their show "I Love Kellie Pickler" | Getty Images | Photo by Daniel Zuchnik

Pickler was born on June 28, 1986, in North Carolina. In 2004, she graduated from North Stanly High School in New London, North Carolina.

In 2010, she became engaged to songwriter Kyle Jacobs. After getting married in 2011, the couple shared their lives on the CMT reality show, "I Love Kellie Pickler." However, in a tragic turn of events, Kyle succumbed to suicide in February 2023.

Throughout her career, the singer has received multiple nominations from the Daytime Emmy Awards, Teen Choice Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and the Country Music Association (CMA Awards).

What is Kellie Pickler's net worth?

As of 2023, Kellie Pickler's net worth is $4 million.

Did Kellie Pickler have her reality TV show?

Yes, Kellie Pickler starred in the reality show "I Love Kellie Pickler," offering fans a glimpse into her life and relationship with her then-husband Kyle Jacobs.

Has Kellie Pickler been involved in acting?

Yes, Kellie Pickler has appeared in TV shows like "Nashville" and movies such as "90210 Shark Attack."

