 Here's how Kaley Cuoco's net worth went up to $110 Millon

Kaley Cuoco is known for her bubbly personality, her love of adventure and her undeniable talent. She has starred in some of the most popular TV shows of all time, including 8 Simple Rules and The Big Bang Theory. She is also an accomplished equestrian and has competed in several national championships.

Cuoco Kaley's net worth

The American actress and singer has amassed a net worth of $110 million, per CelebrityNetWorth. Her journey to fame began with her role as Bridget Hennessy on the sitcom 8 Simple Rules (2002-2005), which earned her a devoted fan base. However, it was her portrayal of Penny on the immensely popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019) that catapulted her to international stardom. Her exceptional performance in the show garnered numerous awards and nominations, solidifying her position in the entertainment industry. In fact, The Big Bang Theory made her one of the highest-paid television stars with a staggering $150 million base salary.

Early life and movie roles

Cuoco was born in Camarillo, California in 1985 to Jeanne Rose Cuoco who is an English teacher and Stephen Michael Cuoco who is an engineer.

Her journey as a model and actress began at a tender age as she starred in the movie Quicksand: No Escape when she was only six years old. At the age of nine, she shared the screen with Denzel Washington in the film Virtuosity, portraying the character of Karin Carter, a kidnapped victim saved by Lt. Parker Barnes (Denzel Washington) from a virtual reality entity. Kaley Cuoco's breakthrough came with her role in Growing Up Brady, where she played Marsha Brady, gaining significant attention. As her career progressed, she secured roles in various projects, including the television sitcom 8 Simple Rules, a mini-series on NBC, 10.5, and films like The Crimes of Fashion and Debating Robert Lee.

The 'Big Bang Theory' salary

Kaley Cuoco's earnings on The Big Bang Theory underwent a significant evolution throughout the show's run. In the first season, she earned $45,000 per episode, totaling $765,000 for the entire season. Her salary was then raised to $200,000 per episode for seasons two through four, amounting to $14 million over 70 episodes.

For seasons five through seven, Kaley earned $350,000 per episode, accumulating another $25.2 million in earnings. As the show continued, her compensation surged to $850,000 per episode for seasons eight through ten, resulting in an impressive $61 million for those three seasons combined. In the final two seasons, eleven and twelve, Kaley, along with her main cast co-stars, received an incredible $1 million per episode, summing up to $48 million for those two seasons.

Endorsements

Cuoco is the face of various brands, most notably Priceline and she has done ads for Marshalls, Toyota and Smirnoff, per Insider. She earned $2 million doing ads for Priceline and Toyota in 2013.

Cuoco's real estate purchases

Two years before landing her 'Big Bang' role, in 2005, the then 20-year-old Cuoco purchased a gated, Spanish-style home in Sherman Oaks, CA, for $1,355,000, per realtor.com. Built in 1937, the 2,171-square-foot space boasted distressed hardwood floors, interior archways, large French doors and a covered patio. She sold it for $822,500 in 2011.

A decade later, Kaley Cuoco bought a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in Studio City for $720,000. The townhouse has a balcony off the primary suite, a private, two-car garage and a den that could be a fourth bedroom.

The actress custom-built a six-bedroom mansion in the star-studded Hidden Hills community in January 2020. The property cost Cuoco and then-husband Karl Cook $11.75 million and they later sold it at $16,170,000 after their 2021 divorce. The pretty dwelling included a modern, farmhouse-style main structure, private barn and paddocks.

