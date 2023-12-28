Name Julie Benz Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth May 1, 1972 Age 51 years Nationality American Profession Actor, figure skater, presenter

Julie Benz, the American actress best known for her role in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and its spinoff "Angel," has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Her portrayal of Darla in the supernatural drama genre was loved by critics and audiences alike. Apart from that, Benz was also seen in acclaimed shows such as "Dexter," where she played the wife of the titular serial killer.

Benz's primary sources of income include her career in the entertainment industry. Reportedly, she charges around $100,000 to $200,000 per TV episode. Starting her career after graduating from New York University in 1993, the actress secured a role in an episode of "Married... with Children" and an unaired TV pilot called "Empire." During that time, she also appeared in TV shows like "Hang Time," "High Tide," and "The Barefoot Executive."

Her early film career was marked by a minor role in the romantic comedy "As Good as It Gets" and the coming-of-age drama "Inventing the Abbotts." After appearing in the 1996 television series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," the actress reprised her role in its spin-off series "Angel." In 2006, she joined the cast of the TV show, "Dexter," earning numerous awards and nominations for her performance. She later starred in the teen comedy "Jawbreaker" and high-profile films like "Punisher: War Zone," "Rambo," and "Saw V."

On TV, Benz features in productions like "The Long Shot," "Lackawanna Blues," and "Circle of Friends." She also lent her voice to characters in video games such as "Everybody's Golf 4" and "Halo 2." Recurring roles in recent television series like "A Gifted Man," "Hawaii Five-0," and "On Becoming a God in Central Florida" significantly contribute to her wealth. She was last seen in the 2021 TV series "Love, Victor."

In 2011, Benz purchased a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home in Studio City for $1.9 million. Spanning 4,000 square feet, the property features a swimming pool, a spa, and a gym. In 2018, the actress made headlines when she decided to sell her longtime home in West Hollywood.

Raised in Murrysville, Benz used to figure skate under the guidance of her mother, Joanne. She went on to participate in the 1988 US Championships in junior ice dancing alongside partner David Schilling. However, at fourteen, a stress fracture forced her to quit figure skating. In 1990, Benz debuted in the anthology horror film "Two Evil Eyes" and later pursued acting at New York University.

In 1998, Benz tied the knot with actor and stand-up comic John Kassir, but the couple divorced in 2007. Then, in 2011, she became engaged to Rich Orosco, whom she married a year later.

- Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA (Saturn Award) 2010: Best Supporting Actress on Television for "Dexter"

- Satellite Awards 2006: Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Dexter"

What are Julie Benz's contributions to video games?

Julie Benz has contributed her voice to popular video game titles, including "Halo 2" and "Mass Effect 2."

Is Julie Benz involved in any philanthropic activities?

Yes, Julie Benz is a passionate advocate for animal rights, actively supporting various animal welfare organizations and using her platform to raise awareness about animal-related issues.

