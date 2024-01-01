Name Jonathan Groff Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 26, 1985 Age 38 Nationality American Profession Actor, singer-songwriter

Popular for his appearances in "Mindhunter" and "Hamilton," Jonathan Groff, the versatile American actor, and singer, now boasts of a net worth of $5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His career spans films, television, and theater, with notable contributions to the "Frozen" film franchise and a prominent role in the Netflix series "Mindhunter." Groff made his mark in the film industry with roles in movies like "Taking Woodstock," but his breakthrough came on Broadway with a Tony Award nomination for his role as Melchior Gabor in "Spring Awakening" at the age of 22.

Jonathan Groff's multifaceted career encompasses a wide range of roles in movies, television shows, films, and theater productions, contributing significantly to his diverse sources of income. His filmography includes notable works like "The Conspirator" and "American Sniper," where he demonstrated versatility. Groff began his television journey with appearances in "Pilot Season" and a significant role as Henry Mackler in the soap opera "One Life to Live." Groff played Jesse St. James in the TV series "Glee," showcasing his acting and singing talents. His television career expanded with roles in series such as "Boss," where he portrayed Ian Todd, and the series, "Looking," where he starred as Patrick Murray. Jonathan Groff lent his voice as Kristoff in Disney's "Frozen" and its sequel, playing a pivotal role in the success of the animated film franchise.

In 2019, Groff made a notable addition to his real estate portfolio by acquiring a home adjacent to his father's horse farm in Christiana, Pennsylvania. This strategic investment allows Groff to balance his time between the serenity of Pennsylvania and the dynamic energy of New York City.

Personal life

Jonathan Drew Groff, born on March 26, 1985, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, grew up with one older brother, David Groff, and is a first cousin to singer James Wolpert. Groff's personal life is a testament to his resilience and authenticity. Diagnosed with melanoma in his early 20s, he underwent surgery for its removal. Known for abstaining from social media, Groff embraces Transcendental Meditation as part of his lifestyle. A pivotal moment in Groff's life unfolded in October 2009 when he publicly came out as gay during the National Equality March.

Despite initial hesitation about playing gay characters, his experience as the lead in the series "Looking" proved transformative, fostering comfort in his identity. Groff's advocacy for LGBTQ+ issues earned him recognition, including the Point Horizon Award and the Bayard Rustin Award. When it comes to relationships, Groff has been linked to actor Gavin Creel and had a relationship with actor Zachary Quinto from 2010 to 2013. His connection with New Zealand choreographer Corey Baker spanned from 2018 to 2020. Beyond the spotlight, Groff actively engages in charity and community work. Volunteering for Broadway Cares early in his career, he continues supporting various causes, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Point Foundation. Groff's passion for encouraging youth theater is evident in his involvement with educational institutions and organizations.

Primetime Emmy Awards (2021): Nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie - "Hamilton" (King George).

Satellite Awards (2019): Nominee for Best Actor in a Series, Drama/Genre - "Mindhunter."

Satellite Awards (2018): Winner for Best Actor in a Series, Drama/Genre - "Mindhunter."

Grammy Awards (2021): Nominee for Best Musical Theater Album - "Little Shop Of Horrors" (The New Off-Broadway Cast).

Grammy Awards (2016): Winner for Best Musical Theater Album - "Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)."

CinEuphoria Awards (2015): Winner for Best Ensemble - International Competition - "The Normal Heart."

What role brought Jonathan Groff widespread recognition in television?

Jonathan Groff gained widespread recognition for his charismatic portrayal of Jesse St. James on the hit television series "Glee."

Who did Jonathan Groff collaborate with on the musical "Hamilton" and Lin-Manuel Miranda's film "Tick, Tick... Boom!"?

Jonathan Groff collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on "Hamilton" and appeared in Miranda's directorial debut film, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"

Apart from acting, what other creative skill has Jonathan Groff demonstrated?

Jonathan Groff has showcased his skills as a songwriter, having written and composed music for various projects.

