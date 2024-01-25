Name Joe Pesci Net Worth $50 Million Sources of Income Acting, singing Gender Male Date of Birth February 9, 1943 Age 80 Years Nationality American Profession Actor, comedian, musician, singer

Also Read: From Slasher Film Debut to TV Stardom: Actor Peter Krause's Evolution and Net Worth

Remembered for diverse films from 'Home Alone' to 'Goodfellas' and 'My Cousing Vinny' American actor and musician Joe Pesci is best known for his recent role in "The Irishman," and boasts a net worth of $50 million. His journey in the entertainment industry began with his film debut in "The Death Collector," which paved the way for a series of successful collaborations with renowned directors and actors. He also recorded albums like "Little Joe Sure Can Sing!" and "Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You."

Joe Pesci attends the George Lopez 14th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Pesci's income primarily comes from his extensive career in film and television. His breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" not only earned him critical acclaim but also established him as a prominent actor. This success was followed by roles in films like "Once Upon a Time in America," and "Lethal Weapon 2," for which he earned $3 million.

Also Read: From 'Harry Potter' to 'The Banshees of Inisherin': Brendan Gleeson's Life and Net Worth

For his performance in "Jimmy Hollywood," he raked in $3.5 million. He played the lead in the TV series "Half Nelson" and made appearances in shows like "Tales from the Crypt."

After temporarily retiring in the 90s, Pesci made a comeback with Martin Scorsese's crime film "The Irishman." The film, released on Netflix, earned him acclaim and several award nominations. He also featured in the 2023 show "Bupkis," playing the role of Joe Larocca.

Also Read: From Starring in the ‘X-Men’ Franchise to Race Driving for Ferrari; How Rich Is Michael Fassbender?

Joe Pesci and Al Pacino attend "The Irishman" premiere | Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

In 1994, Pesci purchased an eight-bedroom mansion on the Jersey Shore for $850,000. However, he listed the property for sale at $6.5 million in 2019. The residence, boasting features like glass walls and a heated swimming pool, was sold in 2021.

Facebook 11,000 Followers Instagram 13,700 Followers

Tom Dresen, Michael Bolton, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Joe Pesci, Angie Everhart, and Pat Perez | Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

Pesci was born Joseph Frank Pesci on February 9, 1943, in Newark, New Jersey. His mother worked as a barber, while his father was a bartender and forklift driver. The actor has been married three times.

Pesci's third marriage was to actress Claudia Haro from 1988 to 1992. He also has a daughter named Tiffany from his first marriage. He made headlines when he got engaged to model Angie Everhart in 2007, but the couple ended their relationship after nine months.

- Academy Awards 1991: Best Supporting Actor for "Goodfellas"

- British Film Academy Awards 1982: Best Film Newcomer for "Raging Bull"

- Golden Globe Awards 1981: Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for "Raging Bull"

- Golden Globe Awards 1999: Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for "Goodfellas"

- Golden Globe Awards 2020: Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for "The Irishman"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Outstanding Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for "The Irishman"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Outstanding Ensemble – Motion Picture for "The Irishman"

Did Joe Pesci ever take a break from acting?

Yes. In the late 1960s, Pesci took a break to pursue a music career with the band Joey Dee and the Starliters.

What did Joe Pesci do before becoming a successful actor?

Before starting his acting career, Pesci worked as a barber in New Jersey.

Did Joe Pesci ever retire from acting?

Pesci briefly retired from acting in 1999 but made a comeback in 2019 with "The Irishman," receiving critical acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Actor and Director Emily Mortimer's Net Worth?

What Is the NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace’s Net Worth?