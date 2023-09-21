Name Jessica Chastain Net Worth $50 Million Salary $1-5 Million Annual Income $10 Million+ Sources of Income Acting and Production Gender Female Date of Birth Mar 24, 1977 Age 46 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer

Jessica Chastain is an American actress and producer known for her exceptional talent and versatile roles in the film industry and boasts a substantial net worth of $50 million. With a career spanning both blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed films, Chastain has become a prominent figure in Hollywood. Jessica Chastain's talent and dedication to her craft have garnered her numerous awards, solidifying her status as one of the most respected and accomplished actresses.

Also Read: Rick Riordan's Legendary 'Percy Jackson' Series Has Sold Over 30 Million Copies; What's His Net Worth?

#TheSpaceWithin made its way to @audible_com’s Best of the Year (So Far) list, thanks to you 😘 📸 from our premiere at @Tribeca film festival https://t.co/8n2AkNVBLg pic.twitter.com/Bw76q8hyip — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) June 28, 2023

Jessica Chastain attends "The Eyes of Tammy Faye / Los Ojos De Tammy Faye" Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez

Jessica Chastain's diverse sources of income are a testament to her versatile career in the entertainment industry. She has appeared in over 50 films, including critically acclaimed ones like "The Help" and "Zero Dark Thirty," earning her recognition and financial rewards. Additionally, her work on Broadway, production ventures, endorsements, and investments further bolster her income.

Also Read: From Backstreet Boys to Big Bucks, What is Howie Dorough's Net Worth?

Jessica Chastain attends "The Forgiven" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Dominik Bindl

Jessica Chastain's salary

Also Read: What Is Singer-actor Lily Allen's Net Worth?

Jessica Chastain's income primarily originates from her acting career, which commenced at the age of 31 in 2008. Her prolific work in Hollywood, including successful films like "The Martian" (2015), which grossed over $600 million worldwide, has been a significant source of income. Additionally, she ventured into executive producing in 2017 with the sex trafficking documentary "I am Jane Doe" further contributing to her financial success. Jessica Chastain's rapid ascent to stardom in Hollywood is underscored by her substantial earnings from film roles, often exceeding $5 million for each, solidifying her position as one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry.

Brand endorsements

Jessica Chastain has lent her star power to brand endorsements, notably for products like Woman by Ralph Lauren perfume and Yves Saint Laurent Manifesto perfume. Her association with these brands has added to her income and solidified her status in the world of fashion and beauty.

Jessica Chastain attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Jessica Chastain's real estate investments include a townhouse in New York City, which she purchased for $8.875 million in 2019. She also owns another New York City apartment, acquired in 2015 for $5.1 million. Additionally, she possesses a house in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, showcasing her diverse real estate holdings.

Instagram 5.3 million followers Facebook 1.8 million followers Twitter 1 million followers

Jessica Chastain during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Jessica Chastain was born on March 24, 1977, in Sacramento, California, as Jessica Michelle Chastain. Chastain's journey into acting began at a young age, inspired by a production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" that she attended with her grandmother at the age of 7. After graduating from El Camino Fundamental High School, she faced challenges in qualifying for graduation due to excessive absences but later earned her adult diploma.

Jessica Chastain's personal life includes her marriage to Italian count Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Giulietta via a surrogate in 2018 and expanded their family with the arrival of a second child in 2020. Chastain is known for her activism, championing causes like gender equality and women's empowerment, as well as supporting charities such as Dramatic Need, To Write Love on Her Arms, and Planned Parenthood. She has also been involved in initiatives like "Time's Up," dedicated to addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

Academy Awards: Jessica earned two Academy Award nominations. Her first nomination was for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Help" (2011). She received her second nomination for Best Actress for her performance in "Zero Dark Thirty" (2012). Golden Globe Awards: Chastain has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in "Zero Dark Thirty" (2012). Saturn Awards: She won a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in "Crimson Peak" (2015). Alliance of Women Film Journalists: Jessica received several awards from this organization, including Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry for her roles in "The Help," "Take Shelter," "The Tree of Life," and "The Debt." She also won awards for Unforgettable Moment, Female Icon of the Year, and Best Actress for "Zero Dark Thirty." National Board of Review Awards: She received the Best Actress award for "Zero Dark Thirty" and Best Supporting Actress for "A Most Violent Year."

FAQs

What was Jessica Chastain's breakthrough role?

Jessica Chastain's breakthrough role was as Celia Foote in the film "The Help" (2011).

What is the name of Jessica Chastain's production company?

Jessica Chastain's production company is called Freckle Films.

Is Jessica Chastain a supporter of LGBTQ+ rights?

Yes, Jessica Chastain is an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and actively supports LGBTQ+ rights.

More from MARKETREALIST

The Richest Woman in the World: What Is Françoise Bettencourt Meyers' Net Worth?

What is Radio Host Howard Stern's Net Worth?