Name Jenna Ortega Net Worth $5 Million Salary $20,000 and $60,000 per episode Annual Income $500K+ Sources of Income Acting and Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth Sep 27, 2002 Age 21 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actress

Jenna Ortega, celebrated for her outstanding contributions to the world of television and film, has amassed a notable net worth of $5 million. This talented American actress embarked on her career at a young age, leaving an indelible mark in the industry. Her path to this commendable financial standing is paved with remarkable performances in a range of memorable projects, spanning both the television and cinematic realms.

Jenna Ortega's wealth has been amassed through a multifaceted career in the entertainment world. Primarily, her earnings stem from a prolific acting career that includes notable television roles in series like "Jane the Virgin" and "Stuck in the Middle," as well as appearances in hit Netflix shows such as "You" and her breakthrough role as the titular character in "Wednesday."

Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Furthermore, Ortega has ventured into the film industry, with appearances in movies like "The Babysitter: Killer Queen" and "Scream VI." She's also lent her voice to animated series, endorsed brands like Neutrogena, and authored a book titled "It's All Love." This diverse range of income streams has solidified her status as a prominent figure in Hollywood.

Salary

Jenna Ortega's exact salary for her role in "Wednesday" remains undisclosed. However, if we consider the starting salaries of actors in other Netflix series like "13 Reasons Why" and "Stranger Things," which typically ranged between $20,000 and $60,000 per episode, Jenna's status as an established actress likely positioned her towards the higher end of that spectrum, given her lead role in the series. Aside from "Wednesday," Jenna Ortega's acting journey began in 2012, and she has since had significant roles in various projects, including "You" and "Scream."Additionally, she reportedly earns over $78,000 per sponsored Instagram post, further contributing to her income.

Brand endorsements

Ortega has collaborated with brands like Neutrogena, where she served as a brand ambassador for their "For People with Skin" ad campaign in 2021. This endorsement work has further bolstered her financial standing.

Jenna Ortega during The Critics Choice Association's Celebration | Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

The La Quinta residence is characterized by 5 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, spanning 2,540 square feet of living space, and includes a 2-car garage. Among its amenities are a spacious kitchen, a family room with a fireplace, and a swimming pool. The property was originally purchased in 2004 for $447,000 and, despite several listing attempts, reportedly remains under the ownership of the Ortega family. Its estimated value in 2023 is around $814,000.

Instagram 40 million followers Facebook 1.3 million followers

Jenna Ortega attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" | Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Jenna Ortega was born on September 27, 2002, in the Coachella Valley of California. She hails from a family of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent and embarked on her acting career at a young age. Beyond her professional achievements, her personal life has been characterized by her commitment to activism and charity, notably supporting LGBTQ rights and immigrant rights. She has also been involved in various charitable endeavors, including fundraising for children with medical needs.

Jenna Ortega for her outstanding performances received a 2023 Primetime Emmy Award nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series" for her role in "Wednesday," elevating her status as a leading actress in the industry. Additionally, Ortega earned a Golden Globe nomination in the category of "Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy" for her captivating portrayal in "Wednesday." Her impressive journey also includes the Imagen Foundation Awards, where she was honored with the "Best Young Actor - Television" award for her role in "Stuck in the Middle" in 2018. Moreover, Jenna clinched the Kids' Choice Awards' "Favorite Female TV Star (Family)" Blimp Award in 2023 for her portrayal of "Wednesday Addams."

Is Jenna Ortega Italian?

Jenna Ortega is not Italian. She was born in Coachella Valley, California. But her father is of Mexican descent and her mother is Mexican and Puerto Rican.

How many siblings does Jenna Ortega have?

Jenna Ortega has five siblings.

When did Jenna Ortega feature in her first fashion campaign?

Jenna Ortega was featured in her first fashion campaign for American Eagle in July 2021.

