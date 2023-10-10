Name Jeff Goldblum Net Worth $40 Million Salary $300,000 + Annual Income $1-5 Million + Sources of Income Acting, voice acting and production Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 22, 1952 Age 70 years Nationality American Profession Actor, voice actor, film producer

Remembered for his roles in iconic movies such as "Independence Day," "Jurassic Park," and "The Fly," versatile American actor Jeff Goldblum now boasts of a $40 million net worth. His career has spanned blockbuster hits, independent films, and television, but he is also an accomplished jazz pianist. Goldblum's contributions to albums like "Hollywood Goes Wild!" (2001) and his releases, including "The Capitol Studios Sessions" (2018) and "I Shouldn't Be Telling You This" (2019) with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, have added to his financial success and artistic acclaim. Having stepped on the stage in New York at the age of 17, Goldblum gained attention with Woody Allen's "Annie Hall" and found his break with "The Big Chill" and "Into The Night" During the 80s.

What are Jeff Goldblum's sources of income?

Jeff Goldblum during the 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' | Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Acting has been the main revenue-generating activity throughout Goldblum's journey, which began with his breakout role as a punk in the 1974 film "Death Wish." Goldblum also made regular appearances on television, featuring in shows like "Columbo," "Starsky and Hutch," and TV movies such as "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Jeff Goldblum extended his acting abilities to video games, voicing characters such as Count Dracula in "Goosebumps: Escape from Horrorland" (1996), appearing in "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" (2015), and reprising iconic film roles like Dr. Ian Malcolm and David Levinson in video game adaptations.

Jeff Goldblum's salary

Jeff Goldblum commands an impressive monthly fee of $300,000 for his acting and modeling work.

Jeff Goldblum honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer

Real estate and other assets

Jeff Goldblum has maintained ownership of his Los Angeles residence since 1982, a time when his film career was gaining momentum. He has chosen to retain this property for several decades, a rarity in the dynamic world of Hollywood real estate.

Social media following

Instagram 2.6 Million Followers Facebook 1.6 Million Followers

Jeff Goldblum (L), his son River (2L), his wife Canadian dancer Emilie Livingston (R), and her daughter Charlie (2R) | Getty Images | Photo by Francois G. Durand

Personal Life

Goldblum was born on October 22, 1952, in West Homestead, Pennsylvania, and endured a tragic loss in his youth when his older brother, Rich, passed away at the age of 23. He was married to actress Patricia Gaul from 1980 to 1986. Following that, he exchanged vows with actress Geena Davis, with whom he co-starred in multiple films, including "The Fly." This marriage lasted from 1987 to 1990. In 2014, Goldblum married Emilie Livingston, a Canadian Olympic gymnast. The couple has two children together.

Awards and recognition

Notable among Goldblum's accolades are achievements at the Saturn Awards, where he won the Best Actor award for his role in "The Fly" (1986) and received nominations for his performances in "Jurassic Park" (1993) and "Independence Day" (1996). He also garnered recognition at the Central Ohio Film Critics Association Awards, winning the Best Ensemble award for "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014). Goldblum's contributions to the entertainment industry extend to his work on the web series "Dark Dice," earning him an Indie Series Award for Best Actor - Audio Fiction in 2023.

FAQs

What was Jeff Goldblum's breakthrough role in films?

Jeff Goldblum's breakthrough role was as scientist Seth Brundle in the sci-fi horror film "The Fly" (1986).

Was Jeff Goldblum in "Jurassic Park"?

Jeff Goldblum played the charismatic mathematician and chaos theorist, Dr. Ian Malcolm, in "Jurassic Park."

How many children does Jeff Goldblum have?

Jeff Goldblum has two children, Charlie and River, from his previous marriages.

