Name Issa Rae Net Worth $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, writing, direction, production Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 12, 1985 Age 38 Nationality American Profession Actress, writer, director, producer

Also Read: What Is Comedy Writer and Actor Anders Holm’s Net Worth?

Issa Rae, the multi-talented American actress, comedian, writer, producer, and director, boasts a net worth of $8 million as of Jan 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth is a testament to her diverse contributions to the entertainment industry. Her journey commenced with the web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" (2011–2013), where she not only portrayed her creative skills as an actress but also took charge as the creator, writer, producer, and director. This project served as a launching pad for her career. Rae's career trajectory also led her to host "Saturday Night Live," make guest appearances on shows like "Sesame Street" and "#blackAF," and take on a leading role in the HBO movie, "Coastal Elites" (2020).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Rae's various roles in film and television have been pivotal to her financial success. Notably, her lead role in the HBO series "Insecure" and participation in films like "The Hate U Give," "Little," "The Photograph," and "The Lovebirds" have significantly contributed to her earnings. The HBO series "Insecure" (2016–2021) stands out prominently in Rae's repertoire. As a co-creator, writer, producer, and lead actress, this show not only garnered critical acclaim but also established Issa Rae as a significant figure in the television landscape.

Also Read: What Is ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Actor Barry Pepper’s Net Worth?

Rae made her feature film debut in 2018 with "The Hate U Give," where she portrayed the character April Ofrah. The drama based on Angie Thomas's novel highlighted Rae's ability to navigate serious and socially relevant narratives. In 2019, she ventured into the comedy genre with "Little," co-starring alongside Regina Hall and Marsai Martin. She also got involved in HBO's "A Black Lady Sketch Show," a television series where she took on both producing and acting roles.

Continuing her cinematic journey, Rae starred in the romantic drama "The Photograph" (2020), opposite Lakeith Stanfield. Following this, she added a comedic touch to her filmography with "The Lovebirds" (2020), where she starred alongside Kumail Nanjiani.

Also Read: What Is 'Westworld' Actress Thandiwe Newton's Net Worth?

Issa Rae attends the HBO Max original comedy series "RAP SH!T" premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray

Real estate and other assets

Issa Rae's assets include her residence in South L.A. which she temporarily offered on Airbnb during Valentine's Day weekend in 2022 for fans to experience her hometown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag)

Issa Rae attends a photocall on July 13, 2023 in London, England | Getty Images | Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

Issa Rae, born Jo-Issa Rae Diop on January 12, 1985, was raised in a multicultural background. her mother, Delyna Diop hails from Louisiana while her father, Abdoulaye Diop is of Senegalese descent. Growing up with four siblings, Rae spent part of her childhood in Dakar, Senegal before the family returned to Los Angeles, settling in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood. Rae's journey into the entertainment industry began during her high school years at King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science, where she discovered her passion for acting.

After her parents' separation during her teenage years, she went on to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in African and African-American Studies from Stanford University, graduating in 2007. Known for her commitment to social issues, Rae has been vocal about matters such as police brutality against African-Americans. After the 2016 shooting of Alton Sterling, she raised $700,000 to support his children's education. A dedicated advocate for women's and civil rights, she has collaborated with organizations like Black Lives Matter and the ACLU.

In July 2021, Issa Rae married businessman Louis Diame in a picturesque ceremony held in France. The public became aware of her engagement when she appeared on the cover of the April 2019 issue of Essence magazine, wearing her engagement ring.

BET Award - Best Actress for "Insecure" (2020, Winner)

Critics Choice Award - Best Actress in a Comedy Series for "Insecure" (2021, Nominee)

Primetime Emmy - Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Insecure" (2022, Nominee)

Golden Globe - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for "Insecure" (2019, Nominee)

Satellite Award - Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical for "Insecure" (2019, Winner)

Image Award - Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for "Insecure" (2022, Winner)

Peabody Award - Trailblazer Award (2023, Winner)

Has Issa Rae appeared on popular talk shows?

Yes, Issa Rae has been a guest on shows like "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," showcasing her charm and wit.

Did Issa Rae establish a production company?

Yes, Issa Rae founded her production company, Issa Rae Productions, providing a platform to tell diverse stories and uplift emerging talent.

Has Issa Rae been recognized for her influence in the entertainment industry?

Yes, Issa Rae has been named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people, showcasing her impact beyond her role as an actress.

More from MARKETREALIST

Draymond Green Is Back After Suspension; How Has It Impacted His Net Worth?

What Is Actress and Writer Maria Bello's Net Worth?