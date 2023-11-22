Name Herb Alpert Net Worth $850 Million Sources of Income Production, Business, Music, Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Mar 31, 1935 Age 88 years Nationality American Profession Record producer, Businessperson, Singer, Composer, Songwriter, Musician, Actor

Also Read: What is 'Jurassic Park' Star Sam Neill's Net Worth?

Herb Alpert, a renowned jazz musician, songwriter, and philanthropist, boasts an impressive estimated net worth of $850 million. His musical journey took a monumental turn in the 1960s when he led the iconic ensemble Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass, or TJB. Beyond his achievements in the music industry, Alpert stands as a trailblazer, being the first artist to have topped the pop charts both as a vocalist and an instrumentalist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herb Alpert (@officialherbalpert)

Alpert started his career in 1957 as a lyricist for Keen Records, contributing to hits like "Baby Talk" by Jan and Dean and "Wonderful World" by Sam Cooke. In 1960, he became a vocalist for Dot Records under the alias Dore Alpert. Two years later, Jerry Moss and Alpert co-founded A&M Records. After selling A&M Records to PolyGram in 1987, Alpert and Moss founded Almo Sounds. He diversified his income through his work as an abstract painter and sculptor, with exhibitions like Herb Alpert: Black Totems.

Also Read: What Is Princess Marie-Chantal's Net Worth?

Herb Alpert attends his Black Totem Series Artist Reception held at Ace Gallery | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Salary

Also Read: VR Investor Michael Brent Rothenberg Convicted on Multiple Fraud Charges

Alpert's earnings stem from various avenues, including music royalties, record sales, and the sale of A&M Records. In 1966, the Tijuana Brass achieved unprecedented success, with over 13 million recordings sold, outselling The Beatles. Alpert's contributions to the music scene include the release of 28 albums, featuring five number-one hits, 14 platinum records, and 15 gold records.

Alpert and Moss sold A&M Records to PolyGram Records for an astounding $500 million in cash. Their managerial expertise was retained as they continued to oversee the merged label for an additional five years. However, a legal saga unfolded in 1998 when Alpert and Moss sued PolyGram, emerging victorious with an extra $200 million payout.

Herb Alpert playing a trumpet | Getty Images | Photo by Silver Screen Collection

Herb Alpert's primary residence is in Malibu, California. This lavish property boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms spread across a spacious 5,000 square feet. The singer's meticulously maintained single-family home spans two stories, with 10 rooms, a swimming pool and a fireplace. The property's market value is estimated at $9.42 million.

Instagram 19.8K Followers Facebook 127K followers Twitter 15K Followers

Herb Alpert and Lani | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Harris

Alpert was born on March 31, 1935, in Los Angeles, California. His parents were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Romania. Growing up in Boyle Heights in Eastside Los Angeles, the singer was exposed to music from an early age. In 1956, he married Sharon Mae Lubin at the Presidio of San Francisco. They had two children together. Unfortunately, the couple decided to part ways, and their marriage ended in a divorce in 1971. Two years later, Alpert found love again and tied the knot with Lani Hall, the former lead singer of the A&M group Brasil '66. Together, they have a daughter named Aria.

It's begining to look a lot like the holidays, get your copy of "Christmas Album" & "The Christmas Wish" now to play at all your holiday gatherings!https://t.co/Sp6W8ZdH1N pic.twitter.com/DMfdS0jHot — Herb Alpert (@HerbAlpert) November 6, 2023

Primetime Emmy Awards (1969): Nomination: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music for "The Beat of the Brass."

Grammy Awards:

2017: Nomination: Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for "Human Nature."

2014: Winner: Best Pop Instrumental Album for "Steppin' Out," shared with Alan Meyerson, Hussain Jiffry, Mick Guzauski, and Lani Hall.

2010: Nomination: Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Besame Mucho."

2005: Nomination: Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "Chasing Shadows."

2000: Nomination: Best Pop Instrumental Performance for "The Look Of Love."

Walk of Fame (1977): Star on the Walk of Fame in the Recording category.

What was the impact of Tijuana Brass' album "The Lonely Bull"?

"The Lonely Bull," released in 1962, was a major hit, introducing the world to the Tijuana Brass and establishing their signature sound with the instant classic title track.

Apart from his musical career, what other artistic pursuits is Herb Alpert known for?

Herb Alpert is also an accomplished painter and sculptor, dedicating himself to supporting arts education through the Herb Alpert Foundation.

What characterized the musical style of Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass?

The band pioneered a unique fusion of jazz, pop, and Latin music.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Emmy-Winning Actor Richard Jenkin's Net Worth?

What Is Mötley Crüe Guitarist Mick Mars' Net Worth?