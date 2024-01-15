Name Hayley Atwell Net Worth $5 Million Annual Income $500,000+ Source of Income Acting Gender Female Date of Birth April 5, 1982 Age 41 Years Nationality United States of America, England Profession Actor

Hayley Atwell, an accomplished English actress, has amassed a net worth of $5 million. She has had a remarkable career, gaining international prominence with her portrayal of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with the film "Captain America: The First Avenger." Moreover, she also launched her podcast series "True Spies" in 2020.

Atwell's involvement in the film industry has been a significant source of her income. Her first major on-screen television role came in 2006 when she starred in BBC Two's miniseries "The Line of Beauty." Later that same year, she played the character '415' in AMC Television's miniseries "The Prisoner," a remake of the 1967–1968 series of the same name.

In 2010, the actress appeared in Channel 4's adaptation of William Boyd's "Any Human Heart" and Ken Follett's miniseries "Pillars of the Earth." She later portrayed Agent Peggy Carter in the American superhero film "Captain America: The First Avenger." She was recognized as one of the "Breakout Stars to Watch for in 2011" by MTV Networks.

Atwell bagged a major role in Woody Allen's 2007 film "Cassandra's Dream," where she played stage actress Angela Stark. In 2008, she appeared in "The Duchess," earning a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the British Independent Film Awards. The same year, she was featured in the Miramax film "Brideshead Revisited."

Atwell returned to the stage in 2011, starring in Alexi Kaye Campbell's production of "The Faith Machine" at the Royal Court Theatre. In 2013, she collaborated with Campbell and Jamie Lloyd again in a revival of "The Pride" at Trafalgar Studios. She reprised her role as Peggy Carter in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Ant-Man."

She also lent her voice to Carter in various Marvel projects. She later played Cinderella's mother in Disney's live-action adaptation of "Cinderella" in 2015. In 2016, she took on the lead role in the ABC series "Conviction," which ran for 13 episodes. She starred as Margaret Schlegel in the BBC One miniseries "Howards End," based on E.M. Forster's novel.

Atwell starred in the three-part BBC adaptation of Andrea Levy's novel "The Long Song" in 2019. She also appeared in "Avengers: Endgame." The actress starred in the "Mission: Impossible" film series, with "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" released in 2023, and will also star in the eighth installment in 2025.

Hayley Atwell was born on April 5, 1982, in London, England. She attended Sion-Manning Roman Catholic Girls' School and later went to the London Oratory School. She pursued her passion for acting at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, graduating in 2005. In 2022, the actress began dating Ned Wolfgang Kelly, a music producer. They announced their engagement in 2023.

Is Hayley Atwell British?

No, she was born to a British mother and an American father.

Why is Hayley Atwell's American driver's license unique?

Atwell got her license dressed as Peggy Carter while filming "Agent Carter" in Los Angeles, making her license photo unique.

What was the "Dubsmash wars" involving Hayley Atwell?

Atwell initiated a playful Dubsmash battle in 2015, challenging the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" cast. She even collaborated with Miss Piggy.

