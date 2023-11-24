Name Harry Hamlin Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 30, 1951 Age 72 years Nationality American Profession Actor

American actor, entrepreneur, and author Harry Hamlin boasts a net worth of $10 million. His multifaceted career spans over 80 acting credits, including notable roles in "Clash of the Titans" and "L.A. Law."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Hamlin (@harryrhamlin)

Hamlin's primary source of income is his prolific acting career. He made his big-screen debut in 1978's "Movie Movie." The actor gained widespread recognition for his role as Perseus in the special effects-laden film "Clash of the Titans" (1981), a movie that earned $70 million.

Hamlin's versatile performances extend across films, television series, and Broadway productions, including "L.A. Law," "Veronica Mars," and "Mad Men." He showcased his literary skills with the publication of the memoir "Full Frontal Nudity: The Making of an Accidental Actor" in 2010.

Hamlin lent his voice to animated series such as "Batman: The Animated Series" (1992) and "The Legend of Prince Valiant" (1992). Hamlin participated in "Dancing With the Stars" in 2006, and has made guest appearances on shows like "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Harry Hamlin for his roles as Perseus in the 1981 fantasy film Clash of the Titans | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Harris

Salary

Hamlin earned $1.75 million for his appearances on the legal drama "L.A. Law," where he portrayed Michael Kuzak. His compelling performance contributed to the show's success and solidified his status as a sought-after actor. As Jim Cutler on the critically acclaimed series "Mad Men," he received $275,000 per episode. The total earnings from his involvement in "Mad Men" amounted to an impressive $4.13 million.

Harry Hamlin | Getty Images | Photo by Bryan Bedder

Currently, Hamlin and his family reside in a five-bedroom Beverly Hills home, originally designed by Hamlin himself. The property is valued at an estimated $4 million today.

Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Hamlin was born on October 30, 1951, in Pasadena, California. He studied at the University of California, Berkeley, where he became a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Later, he continued his studies at Yale University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and drama in 1974.

Hamlin began a relationship with Ursula Andress during the filming of "Clash of the Titans" in 1979, and they welcomed a son, Dimitri, in 1980. Following this, Hamlin had marriages with actress Laura Johnson in 1985 (ending in 1989) and actress Nicollette Sheridan in 1991 (lasting less than a year). On March 29, 1997, he married actress Lisa Rinna. They have two daughters. Besides his contributions to the entertainment world, Hamlin has served on the boards of the National Space Society and Advanced Physics Corporation, showcasing a commitment to scientific exploration and innovation.

Primetime Emmy Awards 2013: Nominee for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for "Mad Men," portraying the character Jim Cutler.

Golden Globes 1990: Nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

Golden Globes 1989: Nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

Golden Globes 1988: Nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama.

When did Harry Hamlin make his acting debut?

Harry Hamlin made his acting debut in the 1978 film "Movie Movie."

Has Harry Hamlin appeared in Broadway productions?

Yes, Harry Hamlin has appeared in several Broadway productions, including "Summer and Smoke" and "One November Yankee."

Did Harry Hamlin pose nude for Playgirl magazine?

Yes, Harry Hamlin posed nude for Playgirl magazine in 1982, causing controversy at the time.

