What Is Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's Net Worth?

Name Guillermo del Toro Net Worth $40 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $4 Million + Sources of Income Producer, Acting and Direction Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 9, 1964 Age 58 Nationality Mexico Profession Film director, Screenwriter, Film Producer, Actor, Novelist, Television Director, Television producer, Voice Actor

Guillermo del Toro, the renowned Mexican director, producer, and multi-talented artist, boasts an estimated net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He has worked in a wide array of successful films, including Academy Award-winning masterpieces like "Pan's Labyrinth" and "The Shape of Water."

Before becoming a director, Guillermo del Toro spent a decade as a special effects makeup artist. Toro has also written novels and scripts. Some of his novels have been adapted into comic book series such as "Del Toro Blade II" (2002), starring Wesley Snipes, and "Hellboy" (2004).

His directorial projects, including films like "Pan's Labyrinth," "Crimson Peak," "The Orphanage," "The Book of Life," "Hellboy" and "The Shape of Water," have been successful at the box office and received critical acclaim. Additionally, his involvement as a producer in various projects like "The Orphanage" and "Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" has contributed to his impressive earnings. One notable indicator of his significant income is his reported one-year salary, which stands at an impressive $4 million, per Explore Net Worth.

In 2018, Guillermo del Toro made a significant real estate move when he sold a property in Agoura Hills, California, for $2.1 million. He had paid $1.633 million for it in 2010. The property boasts a spacious 5,700 square feet of living space and comprises five bedrooms. Notable features of this estate include a luxurious pool, a relaxing spa, an elegant marble-lined fireplace, and a charming lounging patio.

Over a year, beginning in 2019, Guillermo embarked on a real estate spree, acquiring three distinct properties in Los Angeles. First on the list was a Santa Monica residence for which he paid $4.5 million. This particular property, spanning an impressive 5,600 square feet, is characterized by its Gothic styling and captivating castle-like turrets. In July 2022, he made another acquisition in Santa Monica, purchasing a property for $4.2 million, exceeding the asking price by $300,000. One of his most intriguing real estate holdings is a multi-home complex in mid-city Los Angeles, pieced together for a total sum of $6.8 million.

Guillermo del Toro, born on October 9, 1964, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, had an early fascination with filmmaking. His early exposure to his father's Super 8 camera ignited his passion for storytelling through film at the tender age of eight. After completing his secondary education, Guillermo pursued his studies at the University of Guadalajara. In the initial phases of his career, Guillermo del Toro started creating short films and directing episodes for the series "La Hora Marcada." However, his talents extended beyond directing, as he spent a decade honing his craft as a special effects makeup artist. In the late '90s, he formed his own special effects company, Necropia, showcasing his dedication to mastering various aspects of filmmaking.

Guillermo was married to Lorenza Newton, his high school sweetheart, from 1986 to 2017, and they share two daughters. His divorce settlement reportedly amounted to a substantial portion of his net worth.

One poignant aspect of his personal history is his self-described "involuntary exile" from Mexico. This exile stems from the harrowing experience of his father's kidnapping in 1997, a traumatic event that prompted his family to leave Mexico and settle in the United States. James Cameron's contributed $1 million to secure his father's release during this ordeal.

Guillermo del Toro has won 52 awards and received 118 nominations throughout his illustrious career.

Academy Awards:

2018: Best Picture - "The Shape of Water" (Won)

2018: Best Director - "The Shape of Water" (Won)

British Academy Film Awards:

2007: Best Film Not in the English Language - "Pan's Labyrinth" (Won)

2018: Best Direction - "The Shape of Water" (Won)

Golden Globe Awards:

2018: Best Director - Motion Picture - "The Shape of Water" (Won)

Hollywood Walk of Fame:

2019: Motion Pictures (Won)

Hugo Awards:

2007: Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form - "Pan's Labyrinth" (Won)

Why did del Toro's grandmother attempt to exorcise him as a child?

She was concerned about his fascination with monsters and special effects makeup, which she viewed as troubling.

How extensive is Guillermo del Toro's magazine collection?

He owns more than 50,000 magazines, comic books, macabre artifacts, posters, movie memorabilia, and more.

Did Guillermo del Toro have a passion for special effects makeup and creating monsters as a child?

Yes, he used special effects makeup and drew monsters as a child, which fueled his passion for creature effects.