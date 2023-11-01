Name Freddie Highmore Net Worth $8 Million Salary $350,000 per episode Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Feb 14, 1992 Age 31 years Nationality British Profession Actor, voice actor

What is Freddie Highmore's net worth?

Popular for his roles in shows such as "Psycho" spinoff "Bates Motel" and "The Good Doctor," British actor Freddie Highmore now boasts of a $8 million net worth. But even before TV stardom, he had delivered acclaimed performances as a child artist in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "August Rush" among other movies. Highmore's career continued to flourish on the silver screen roles in films such as "Toast," "Master Harold and the Boys," "The Art of Getting By," and "The Journey." In 2017, he secured the lead role in the series "The Good Doctor," Freddie plays Dr. Shaun Murphy, an autistic savant, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination.

What are Freddie Highmore's sources of income?

Highmore's sources of income are primarily derived from his acting gigs across TV and films. He began acting at a young age, with roles in films such as "Women Talking Dirty," "The Mists of Avalon," and "Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story." His career breakthrough came in 2004 when he starred in "Finding Neverland" alongside Johnny Depp, to earn a Critics' Choice Movie Award. Highmore continued to make his mark in the film industry with roles in "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "A Good Year," "Arthur and the Invisibles," and various "Arthur" films. In addition to his film career, he lent his voice to movies like "The Golden Compass" and "Astro Boy," as well as video games.

Freddie Highmore's salary

Highmore's salary for his role in "The Good Doctor" is an impressive $350,000 per episode. This substantial paycheck reflects his prominent position in the series.

Social media following

Personal life

Alfred Thomas Highmore was born on February 14, 1992, in London, England, and grew up in Camden Town, London, within a family deeply connected to showbiz. His mother, Sue Latimer, is a talent agent who has represented notable actors like Daniel Radcliffe and Imelda Staunton. His father, Edward Highmore, is a former actor known for appearances in series like "Doctor Who" and "Howard's Way." At the age of 30, Freddie Highmore is happily married to Klarissa Munz, a fellow British citizen who works as a web designer. The couple's love story began when they first crossed paths during Freddie's time studying at the University of Cambridge. Their relationship blossomed while he was starring in the A&E television series "Bates Motel."

Awards and recognition

Saturn Award (2008) - Winner for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for "August Rush."

Critics Choice Movie Award (2004) - Winner of the Outstanding New Talent award for "Finding Neverland."

Empire Award (2005) - Winner of the Best Newcomer award for "Finding Neverland."

Phoenix Film Critics Society Award (2005) - Winner of the Best Performance by a Youth in a Lead or Supporting Role - Male for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Online Film & Television Association Award (2005) - Winner of the Best Youth Performance award for "Finding Neverland."

FAQs

Who did Freddie Highmore star alongside in "Finding Neverland" (2004)?

Freddie Highmore starred alongside Johnny Depp in "Finding Neverland" (2004).

What languages does Freddie Highmore speak fluently?

Freddie Highmore speaks fluent English, Spanish, and French.

Does Freddie Highmore have a background in martial arts?

Yes, Freddie Highmore has a black belt in karate, demonstrating his commitment to physical fitness and discipline.

