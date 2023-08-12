Max Verstappen, the reigning F1 world champion, is aiming for motorsport supremacy by revealing his plans to enter the GT3 sports car realm with his personal racing team. The 25-year-old Dutch driver aspires to launch Verstappen.com Racing by 2025, fully fueled by his substantial wealth to support this bold venture. “The ultimate goal is to set up your own racing team. We will start in the GT3 class and then at some point, we will see where the ship is stranded,” Verstappen told a media outlet last week.

Image Source: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Max Verstappen's wealth totals an estimated $210 million as per CAKnowledge. His annual earnings reach $55 million as stipulated in his present agreement with the Red Bull F1 team. Surpassing Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen holds the title of the highest-paid racing driver ever. He entered Formula One at a remarkably young age of 17 and secured his place in history as the first Dutch driver to claim the Formula One World Championship. Under a contract extension, Max Verstappen will continue to compete for Red Bull until at least the conclusion of the 2028 season.

In 2023, Max Verstappen is ranked third in Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes aged 25 and under.

Max Verstappen entered the Formula One scene in 2015, setting a historic record as the youngest driver ever to compete during the Australian Grand Prix. Commencing with Scuderia Toro Rosso, he quickly ascended the ranks, earning a promotion to the senior Red Bull Racing team in 2016, stepping in for Russian driver Daniil Kvyat.

His inaugural race for Red Bull Racing at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix not only marked his arrival but also secured victory, an astounding accomplishment at just 18 years old. This triumph not only established him as the youngest Formula 1 Grand Prix winner but also marked the first victory for a Dutch driver in the sport.

Image Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Verstappen's ascent continued in 2021 when he secured the F1 World Championship title by triumphing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, solidifying his status as the first Dutch driver to clinch this honor.

In the 2021 French Grand Prix, Verstappen achieved his first-ever 'Hat-trick' by securing pole position, winning the Grand Prix, and setting the fastest lap. His prowess extended at the Austrian Grand Prix that year, where he achieved a remarkable 'Grand slam' by leading in every lap, clinching pole position, winning the Grand Prix, and registering the fastest lap. This feat was subsequently repeated twice, resulting in a total of three Grand Slams to his name.

Image Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Max Verstappen has recently purchased an opulent villa spanning 11,000 square feet in Monaco, estimated at a value of $40 million. This residence boasts five bedrooms, an indoor pool, a gaming room, a wine cellar, a home theater, and a range of lavish amenities. The villa further features a panic room, a climate-controlled car showcase, a spa, a beauty salon, and various other state-of-the-art facilities.

Max Verstappen possesses a Dassault Falcon 900EX, acquired from Richard Branson in 2020, with an estimated cost of $15.3 million and annual maintenance of $2 million. Adding to his airborne assets, Verstappen recently acquired a Bombardier Challenger 3500, worth over $40 million, investing an extra $5 million for interior upgrades. This new jet boasts features like voice-controlled cabin functions, 4K TV screens, and haptic touch controls.

