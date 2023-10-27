Name Eric Bana Net Worth $45 Million Annual Income $4 million + Sources of Income Acting, comedy, production Gender Male Date of Birth Aug 9, 1968 Age 55 years Nationality Australian Profession Actor, producer, screenwriter, voice actor, Comedian

With prominent roles across genres in "Troy" and "Black Hawk Down," Australian actor Eric Bana boasts of a $45 million net worth, accumulated through a successful career in Hollywood, despite being replaced as "Hulk" in the Marvel cinematic universe. Before making it big as a movie star, Bana released his comedy album "Out of Bounds" in 1994 and initiated his show, "The Eric Bana Show." Although the latter was short-lived, his 1997 film debut in "The Castle" opened the door to more opportunities.

Acting has been the primary source of revenue for Eric Bana, and it all started when his Hollywood debut in the war film "Black Hawk Down" (2001) earned positive reviews. He portrayed the title character in the 2003 Marvel comics-based film "Hulk," which grossed over $245 million. In 2004, Bana took on the role of Hector in the epic war film "Troy," directed by Wolfgang Petersen, where he shared screen space with Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, and Peter O'Toole. Despite some challenges, the film grossed an impressive $497.4 million. Bana garnered widespread acclaim for his leading role as Mark Brandon "Chopper" Read in the 2003 crime thriller "Chopper." He appeared in a range of film genres, from "Star Trek" (2009) to "Deadfall" (2012) and "Closed Circuit" (2013). Eric Bana's contributions to Australian cinema include the drama film "Lucky You" (2007) and the thriller "The Finest Hours" (2011).

Eric Bana's salary

Eric Bana commands a substantial estimated annual salary, surpassing $4 million, reflecting his accomplished career in the film industry. His consistent and remarkable contributions to both Hollywood and Australian cinema have positioned him as an actor with substantial earning power.

Eric Bana acquired a luxurious residence in Sydney's upscale Mosman suburb in 2004 for approximately 4 million dollars. Designed by Alex Popov, the property spans a 1,200-meter plot with two bedrooms. Later, in 2009, he was reportedly residing in a lavish six-bedroom home located in Sydney's Brighton neighborhood, speculated to be valued at a minimum of $10 million. This property boasts a remarkable nine-car underground garage.

Eric Bana, born Eric Banadinović on August 9, 1968, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, emerged as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. Raised in Melbourne's Tullamarine suburb, he discovered his passion for acting and comedy from an early age. At the age of 15, he acquired a 1974 XB Ford Falcon coupe, a vehicle that remained in his possession for over 25 years. His enthusiasm extended to car racing, engaging in events such as the Targa Tasmania and the Porsche Challenge in Australia, even making an appearance on "Top Gear." Eric Bana has enjoyed a blissful marriage with Rebecca Gleeson since 1997. Their enduring union has been blessed with the joy of parenthood, as they are proud parents to a son named Kaus (born in July 1999) and a daughter named Sophia (born in April 2002).

Eric Bana has received several accolades and nominations throughout his career, showcasing his outstanding performances in various roles such as:-

FCCA Award for Best Actor - Male for "Chopper" (2001).

AFI Award for Best Lead Actor for "Romulus, My Father" (2007).

BSFC Award for Best Ensemble Cast for "Star Trek" (2009).

IF Award for Best Actor for "Chopper" (2000).

Logie Award for Most Popular Comedy Personality (1997).

Winner of Best Actor at the Stockholm Film Festival for "Chopper" (2000).

Nominee for Best Fight at the MTV Movie Awards for "Troy" (2005).

What role brought Eric Bana international fame?

Eric Bana gained international recognition with his breakout role as Mark "Chopper" Read in the film "Chopper" (2000).

Who did Eric Bana co-star with in the film "Troy" (2004)?

Eric Bana co-starred with Brad Pitt in the epic historical film "Troy" (2004).

Which character did Eric Bana voice in "The Lego Batman Movie" (2017)?

Eric Bana voiced the character Krall in the animated film "The Lego Batman Movie."

