Ellen Fanning is best known for her performances in films like "Super 8," "Phoebe in Wonderland," "Somewhere, and Maleficent." With a net worth of $6 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), her impressive career spans various successful movies and television series.

Elle Fanning has established herself as a formidable actress through her roles in numerous successful films. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Princess Aurora in Disney's "Maleficent," earning $758.5 million, per Article Bio. Her involvement in acclaimed movies like "Super 8," "The Neon Demon," "Trumbo," "20th Century Women," "The Beguiled" and "The Nightingale" showcased her acting prowess and contributed to her financial success. Fanning's foray into television has been equally impactful; her roles in "The Great" and "The Girl From Plainville" gained her critical acclaim.

Elle Fanning attends the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Antony Jones

Fanning makes an annual salary of $0.5 million, per Bio Overview. Her earnings are a reflection of her acting prowess and the demand for her talents in the entertainment industry.

Elle Fanning attends the Los Angeles special screening of "The Girl From Plainville" | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

In March 2022, Elle Fanning and her sister, Dakota Fanning, garnered attention for listing their shared property. The Cape Cod-style residence, located in the Valley Village area of San Fernando Valley, featured six bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, and a spacious 4,550 square feet of living space. The house boasted a double-height entrance hall, an elegant all-white kitchen with a substantial central island, and a master suite with a private terrace. Additionally, the property included outdoor amenities like a swimming pool, spa, covered patio, built-in grill, and a lengthy private driveway lined with white rosebushes. Purchased through a trust for $2.3 million, the Fanning sisters eventually sold the home, resulting in a shared profit of $400,000, per Hello!

Elle Fanning attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer

Born on April 9, 1998, in Conyers, Georgia, Elle Fanning's mother, Heather Joy was a professional tennis player and her father, Steven J. Fanning transitioned from a minor league baseball career to work as an electronics salesman. Fanning's family tree includes notable figures such as her grandfather, football player Rick Arrington, and her grandmother, ESPN reporter Jill Arrington. She followed in the footsteps of her older sister, Dakota Fanning, and embarked on a successful acting career.

In 2019, it was revealed that she was dating English actor Max Minghella, known for his roles in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Social Network." Fanning holds a deep admiration for Marilyn Monroe and Beyoncé, and she is a trained ballet dancer who also takes hip-hop and jazz dance lessons.

Elle Fanning has received recognition and nominations in various award categories. Notably, she won the Young Hollywood Award for Actress of the Year for her role in "Somewhere" and a Spotlight Award for "The Nutcracker in 3D." Her work in films like "Super 8," "Ginger & Rosa," "Maleficent," "Trumbo," "20th Century Women," and her role in "The Great" have earned her nominations and accolades, showcasing her talent in the industry.

When did Elle Fanning start her acting career?

Elle Fanning made her acting debut at the age of two when she appeared as the younger version of her sister Dakota's character in the movie "I Am Sam" (2001), marking the beginning of her promising acting career.

When did Elle Fanning become the youngest member of the Cannes Film Festival jury?

Elle Fanning made history in 2019 when she became the youngest member of the Cannes Film Festival jury at the age of 21.

What is Elle Fanning's passion?

Elle Fanning has a deep appreciation for ballet and frequently incorporates her love for dance into her performances.

